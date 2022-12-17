Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills to last-second win over Miami Dolphins

Live coverage: Bills defeat Dolphins 32-29, clinch playoff berth The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on a last-second field goal Saturday night at Highmark Sta…

MVP Josh is back.

That was the immediate takeaway in the aftermath of Saturday’s thrilling, 32-29 win for the Buffalo Bills over the Miami Dolphins at snowy Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen looked every bit like the best player on the planet in leading the Bills’ offense to the game-winning points.

You name it, Allen did it against Miami, going 25 of 40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 77 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Trailing 29-21 in the fourth quarter, Allen tied the game with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox on third and goal, then converted the two-point conversion with a leap over the goal line that would make Superman proud. Originally ruled short of the plane, a review determined Allen had in fact made it into the end zone before losing possession.

The winning drive covered 86 yards over 15 plays and took the remaining 5:56 off the clock.

The biggest play of the game was one that Allen didn’t make. Facing third and 6 from the Dolphins’ 34-yard line with 50 seconds remaining, Allen threw down the left sideline intended for Isaiah McKenzie. The pass fell incomplete, but McKenzie was interfered with by Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou. That gave the Bills a first down at the Miami 13-yard line.

After two running plays by Devin Singletary advanced the ball to the Dolphins’ 4-yard line. On third and 1, Allen took a knee, allowing the Bills to run the clock down to 2 seconds before they brought kicker Tyler Bass out for the winning, 25-yard field goal as time expired. That knee was about the only time the Dolphins stopped Allen.

With the win, the Bills improved to 11-3 and will go into Week 16 leading the AFC. They clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season and five out of six years under head coach Sean McDermott. The Dolphins dropped to 8-6 with their third straight loss, all on the road.

2. Cam Lewis made a critical mistake. The former University at Buffalo defensive back has fought and clawed for everything in the NFL after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s spent all of this season on the 53-man roster after spending the first three years of his career mostly on the practice squad. Lewis has even switched positions this season, moving from cornerback to safety.

The story, however, needs to end. Against Minnesota in Week 10, he failed to knock down a fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter, allowing Viking star Justin Jefferson to make the catch of the NFL season, keeping Minnesota’s alive in a game the Bills would squander.

Against Miami on Saturday, Lewis took perhaps the worst penalty of the season for the Bills, roughing Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead in the third quarter on a fourth-and-10 play from the 50-yard line. Instead of the Bills getting the ball back with a narrow, 21-19 lead, Lewis’ penalty gave the Dolphins a free first down. Three plays later, the Dolphins had the lead, thanks to a 20-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill.

Lewis is, at best, No. 46 on the 53-man roster. Nearly costing the Bills two wins in a season in which they are fighting for home-field advantage is inexcusable. The Bills have adequate depth in the secondary. It’s time for the front office to send a message.

3. Cole Beasley is officially back. The Bills elevated the veteran receiver from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday, and Beasley was in the lineup against Miami.

Beasley, 32, was signed out of retirement to the practice squad Tuesday. He practiced with the team Wednesday and Thursday. Beasley played two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, Week 3 and Week 4, with four catches for 17 yards on five targets. His time on the field was limited, playing just 14% of snaps on offense in his first game with Tampa Bay, and 6% in the second. He announced his retirement in October.

Beasley reached out to Bills General Manager Brandon Beane in November, letting him know he was interested in playing for the Bills again. Beane began to discuss the potential internally, before checking in with Beasley again after the New England game in Week 13. At that point, it was still a numbers game with the roster, as it was when Beane called once more last Friday.

“Late last week, I called him and just said, 'Listen, Cole, I don't know if I can get you on the 53 (man-roster). You know, we'd be interested in bringing you back, but you'd have to be open to a practice squad spot.' And so, he said he was,” Beane said.

Beasley was on the field for the first offensive snap of the game. He made his first catch in the second quarter, gaining 9 yards, and was greeted with a nice round of applause.

“I just knew I still wanted to play,” Beasley said. “The retirement was more of it wasn’t the situation I thought it was going to be going to Tampa. So, all I knew is that wasn’t where I wanted to be.”

4. Ike Boettger’s return will have to wait. The Bills did not activate the guard to the 53-man roster Saturday, and face a deadline of Sunday to do so or Boettger will go on the season-ending injured reserve list. He has spent all of this season rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon suffered last December against New England.

“It's been awesome just being back out there with the boys and just playing football again,” Boettger said Thursday. “You know, it's been a long time. It's feeling a lot better than I expected. I jumped right back in. I kind of went full-speed ahead from the start, just because I want to knock the rust off as fast as I could. I feel like it's coming back to me now. Every day is a little bit better. Every week has been a huge jump. I've been super excited with how the progression has gone.”

Boettger said he had a setback in his recovery in April, which slowed his progress.

“I kind of just took it a little slower,” he said. “I was super intentional with everything I was doing. It's really paid off. I hardly notice it out there, which is a huge blessing.”

AFC playoff picture after Bills clinch spot with victory against Dolphins Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Saturday's Week 15 games, with the Bills having clinched a playoff spot.

Boettger suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in college, joking that he’s now even after rehabbing his left Achilles this time.

“I haven't talked to anybody about that,” he said of whether he expects to join the active roster. “I've just been taking it one day at a time for myself. I’m feeling good.”

5. Snowballs became a big problem. The heavy snow that blanketed the Highmark Stadium seats ended up creating a sticky situation for the home team. Referee Bill Vinovich had to make an announcement in the second quarter that if a snowball hit someone, it would result in a 15-yard penalty against the Bills. That didn’t prevent the snowballs from continuing to rain down from the stands. On the scoreboard, a message read, “Do not throw any items including snow. Violators will be ejected without refund and may be prosecuted.”

6. The Bills’ poor fumble luck continued. Coming into the game, the Bills had recovered 45.95% of opponent fumbles, which ranked 25th in the NFL. That percentage went down in the first quarter when edge rusher Shaq Lawson sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and forced a fumble that was recovered by Miami tight end Durham Smythe. That allowed the Dolphins to maintain possession and on the next play, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders opened the scoring with a 39-yard field goal on the next play.

7. Mitch Morse left with a head injury. The Bills’ center walked back to the locker room with trainers during the third quarter. It was announced a short time later that Morse was being evaluated for a head injury. That’s always concerning, but especially with Morse given his lengthy history with concussions. After Morse left the game, Greg Van Roten moved from right guard to center, and David Quessenberrry came in at right guard. Van Roten was in the starting lineup because Ryan Bates missed the game with an ankle injury. Quessenberry is the Bills’ swing tackle, and played guard for the first time this season.

How It Happened: Key plays, top stars as Buffalo Bills get walk-off win over Miami Dolphins Amid the snowflakes, the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 32-29, on a 25-yard, game-winning field goal with no time remaining to clinch an AFC playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season. Here is a recap of the game.

He was hit with a costly holding penalty in the third quarter, turning third and 2 into third and 12. Before that play, left guard Rodger Saffold was called for a false start, and the Bills’ drive stalled out.

8. Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes was inactive for the Bills. Rhodes sat for the second straight game, with Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson starting at cornerback. Rookie Kaiir Elam was the backup at outside cornerback.

Safety Dean Marlowe, rookie linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Tommy Sweeney were also healthy inactives for the Bills. Guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were previously declared out for the game because of injuries.

For Miami, left tackle Terron Armstead was active. Armstead is fighting toe, pectoral and knee injuries. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Running back Jeff Wilson was out for Miami. He was also questionable on the final injury report because of a hip injury. Miami quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was also inactive because of a knee injury, which meant Skylar Thompson backed up Tua Tagovailoa.

Wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) was also out for Miami. He was doubtful on the final injury report. Safety Eric Rowe (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (concussion) were previously declared out for Miami. Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma was a healthy inactive for the Dolphins.

9. Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips made a statement. Miami’s second-year pass rusher took the field for pre-game warmups wearing … nothing except a pair of shorts and his cleats. Phillips, who is from Redlands, Calif., and played collegiately at UCLA and then Miami, was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round in 2020.

He said during the week he was looking forward to the frigid conditions.

"I'm excited," he said Wednesday. "It's going to a winter wonderland out there."

10. The Bills wore their red, color rush jerseys. Coming into the game, the Bills had a 5-3 record in those uniforms, with the following results:

Nov. 12, 2015: Bills 27, at Jets 17

Sept. 15, 2016: Jets 37, at Bills 31

Dec. 10, 2017: at Bills 13, Colts 7, OT

Dec. 16, 2018: at Bills 14, Lions 13

Oct. 20, 2019: at Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Dec. 8, 2019: Ravens 24, at Bills 17

Nov. 15, 2020: at Cardinals 32, Bills 30

Dec. 19, 2021: at Bills 31, Panthers 14

Photos: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Tyreek Hill touchdown Hill touchdown catch Tua run McKenzie miss Leaping Allen Diggs catch Waddle touchdown run Missed catch Allen pressured by Baker Allen under pressure Hill looks for running room Allen run Jaylen Waddle touchdown Allen touchdown throw Miami defense Broken up pass Salvon Ahmed touchdown Jaylen Waddle catch Hines touchdown celebration Cole Beasley catch Bills fans Poyer on the tackle Settle pressure Hines on the run Gabe Davis Allen makes a cut Hines touchdown Cook on a run Allen pressured Allen celebration snowballs Cook Allen celebration Cook touchdown Diggs run Coach McDermott Knox catch Mike McDaniel Ready for a win Defensive pressure Singletary run Allen throws Bills pressure Knox catch Rousseau on the tackle Raheem Mostert run Shaq Lawson defense National Anthem Greg Rousseau introduction

Photos: Pre-game scenes at a snowy Highmark Stadium in Buffalo Snow-covered Highmark Stadium Clearing the snow Rolling up the tarps Clear field Clearing off the logo Cold seats Battling the elements Trucking out the snow Welcome to Buffalo Piles of snow Heavy equipment Snowy seats Lake effect landing Highmark Stadium Christmas card Cold seats Keeping it clear Keeping up with the snow Clearing the isles Clearing the snow Parking lot Wes Miller Emily Wackowski stays warm Pulling the cooler Hey ey ey ey Beer ball Beautiful day for some football Warm by the fire Football toast The Buffaloirain Ready for the game Danny's lot Bills and Dolphin fans Santa finds his seat Santa has arrived Tua warms up Jaelan Phillips warm up Reid Ferguson Dawson Knox Missed birthday party Keeping warm Shoveling the snow Parking lot tailgate Snowman named Bill Bills tailgate From the grill Playing in the snow Tailgate in December Abbot Road Bills neon Finding your seat Josh warms up Salting the isles Tyler Matakevich Cole Beasley Stefon Diggs Bills fans from Detroit Case Keenum Khalil Shakir Getting ready Bills pregame Quarterback connection Firing up the fans Pregame huddle