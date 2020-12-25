Marks lifts SUNY Buffalo to 17-10 Camellia Bowl win over Marshall

"We just didn't make enough plays offensively the last three weeks," Marshall coach Doc Holliday said.

The matchup between the nation's top rushing team and the No. 2 run defense lost some of its luster even before kickoff.

Patterson, who had 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games, didn't dress out after sustaining a right knee injury in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game. He served as a cheerleader on the sideline.

"We thought it would be best for his future," James Patterson, Buffalo's linebacker and Jaret's brother, said of the prolific runner's decision not to play. "That's all that went into it. Nothing else."

Marks had 23 carries for 117 yards by halftime, though he was mostly shut down in the second half by a defense giving up just 88.9 rushing yards a game coming in. Marks said he found out he would be starting "at the end of the week." He wasn't surprised yards were hard to come by.

"It was all about patience," he said. "With a good defense like that you have to take what they give you."

The Thundering Herd still held Buffalo to 155 rushing yards, half of its own average.