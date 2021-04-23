NFL Draft Preview: Bills expected to focus on defense with late 1st-round pick

Clyde Edwards-Helaire trampled Buffalo with 161 yards rushing in the Chiefs' 26-17 win on Oct. 19. Three months later, Patrick Mahomes picked apart the secondary in going 29 of 38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-24 win to end Buffalo's season.

Beane allowed himself to crack a joke when asked how the Bills plan to contain Kansas City, saying: "Maybe, if we get a 12th defender on the field."

He then turned serious in stressing how important it is to build a defense that can counter such a dynamic attack.

"We'll continue to try and add as many defensive players that can help stop him. But it's never going to be easy," Beane said.

That leaves Buffalo focused more on adding to its defense with its top pick for a third consecutive year.

The Bills used the No. 9 slot to select lineman Ed Oliver in 2019, and chose end E.J. Epenesa at 54 last year after trading their first-round selection to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota. Diggs had an All-Pro season in 2020.

Though trading up in the draft is a possibility, Beane would be more open to moving back, especially if the players Buffalo ranks as having first-round grades are off the board.