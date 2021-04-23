NFL Draft Preview: Despite free agent pickups, Giants have lots of draft needs

Those concerns could put the Giants in the market for either a wide receiver or cornerback in the first round. Alabama receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle could be available at No. 11 along with South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

If the choice does turn out to be an edge rusher or offensive tackle, the competition is tight. There are so many edge rushers the Giants might wait until the second round, especially with Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin all returning, and Ifeadi Odenigbo signed as a free agent. Tackle Rashawn Slater of Northwestern might be a lineman who catches the Giants' eye because he can play guard or tackle.

Gettleman said the Giants met in February and compared their draft board and free agency board in deciding which would help them filling holes in the roster. Kevin Abrams, the vice president of football operations and assistant general manager, said the Giants planned to be aggressive in free agency in a year when they felt most teams would be cautious because of salary cap issues.

"We had our targets and, as the market played out, it became apparent to us that of the targets that we wanted to go and pursue who was going to be available at the right price for us."

WILD CARD