NFL expands to 17-game season; Bills to face Washington in 17th game

The National Football League did the expected Tuesday and approved a plan to expand the regular season from 16 to 17 games, with a three-game preseason, beginning with the 2021 season.
That decision, made during a virtual meeting of club owners, means the Buffalo Bills' 17th game will be against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium. The Bills will play a total of nine regular-season and one preseason game at home.
The NFL determined that the 17th game would spotlight teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division during the 2020 season. The Bills and Washington finished first, respectively, in the AFC East and NFC East. It was decided the AFC would be the home conference for the 17th game.
The new scheduling format calls for clubs to host 10 games, either nine regular-season games and one preseason game, or eight regular-season games and two preseason games.
Dates and times of games in the 2021 preseason and regular season will be announced later this spring. Besides Washington and AFC East opponents New England, Miami and the Jets, the Bills also will face Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh at home. Their non-divisional road games are against Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Tennessee.
It's the first change to the season structure since 1978, when the NFL went to a 16-game regular season and four preseason games. The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the National Football League Players Association, signed in March of 2020, allowed the league, with the approval of the union and its players, to add a 17th game to the schedule.
“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement released by the league. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”
The expanded regular season also ensures that, beginning in 2022, all 32 NFL teams will play internationally at least once every eight years. Initially, the focus of the rotation of those games will be in Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America and the United Kingdom.
Additionally, clubs can continue with the current practice of volunteering to play home games internationally.
During a conference call with reporters, Goodell said he and the team owners discussed plans to "welcome back all of our fans to the 2021 season across the country in all NFL stadiums" after a 2020 season in which attendance was either limited or prohibited due to the pandemic.
"We had 1.2 million fans safely attend games last year," Goodell said. "But all of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back. Football is simply not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season."
Also:
— The 32 franchises were told that organized team activities (OTAs) will begin April 19, with COVID-19 protocols in place. The early launch of OTAs afforded to teams with new head coaches has been waived this year.
Specifics on other offseason programs, including minicamps and the opening of training camps, are being discussed by the league and union.
— Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's medical director who oversaw the COVID-19 response and protocols that helped the league play every game last season, updated the teams. Goodell said Sills and his staff are dealing “primarily in the area of education and trying to make sure not to just educate players but all our personnel on the importance of vaccinations — the fact it does help protect you from getting COVID and spreading COVID.”
“We will be encouraging all personnel to get vaccinated and working with the players association on all these issues. ... We are also using our platforms publicly to talk about the importance of getting vaccinations.”
The NFL doesn't plan to mandate vaccinations for players, coaches or staff members.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.