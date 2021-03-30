NFL expands to 17-game season; Bills to face Washington in 17th game

The National Football League did the expected Tuesday and approved a plan to expand the regular season from 16 to 17 games, with a three-game preseason, beginning with the 2021 season.

That decision, made during a virtual meeting of club owners, means the Buffalo Bills' 17th game will be against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium. The Bills will play a total of nine regular-season and one preseason game at home.

The NFL determined that the 17th game would spotlight teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division during the 2020 season. The Bills and Washington finished first, respectively, in the AFC East and NFC East. It was decided the AFC would be the home conference for the 17th game.

The new scheduling format calls for clubs to host 10 games, either nine regular-season games and one preseason game, or eight regular-season games and two preseason games.

Dates and times of games in the 2021 preseason and regular season will be announced later this spring. Besides Washington and AFC East opponents New England, Miami and the Jets, the Bills also will face Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh at home. Their non-divisional road games are against Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Tennessee.