NY Jets kick off rookie camp with 'high energy' Saleh in charge

"Oh, it's a blessing, first, to get to this point, and I'm always thankful," Saleh said. "From a coordinator standpoint, the scope is bigger, so I don't want to sound arrogant or anything. There's obviously things that will change on game day and all that stuff, but from a practice standpoint — coaching coaches and helping players get to where they need to be so that they can achieve their best — I do think that there's a lot of carryover. Not to sound arrogant, I know there's going to be a lot of stuff along the road, but it's been awesome."

His "All Gas, No Brake" mantra has been a constant during the offseason — reflective of the passion Saleh has for the game and his players, and something he insists his entire team and coaching staff reciprocate. Several players who signed with the Jets during free agency, including wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive linemen Carl Lawson and Sheldon Rankins, cited Saleh's leadership as being a primary reason they wanted to come to New York.

Saleh is now finally able to get some practice time with his players. And it started Friday with a group of rookies that includes No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who gives the new coach a potential franchise quarterback.