 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL

Playoffs in reach for Giants, who keep silencing doubters

  • Updated
  • 0
Playoffs in reach for Giants, who keep silencing doubters

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8, right) celebrates with running back Saquon Barkley (26) and fullback Chris Myarick (85) after Jones scored on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — During the first seven weeks of the season, there has been a lot of head-scratching going on about the New York Giants.

Every time Brian Daboll's team has found a way to win, the feeling has been the run will end next week. No team goes from winning four games the previous year to challenging for the NFL's best record.

Surely, the club will revert to being a team that had five straight losing seasons in a dark decade in which it made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

Guess what? The Giants are 6-1 heading into their final game before a bye week. So it might be time to jump on the bandwagon.

Maybe the Giants aren't going to challenge for the Super Bowl this year, but Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen have put them on the right track. They are finding ways to win, which is what sports is all about.

People are also reading…

Take a look at their 23-17 win over Jacksonville Sunday. They stopped Jags receiver Christian Kirk after a catch at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game.

The schedule is going to help the Giants. Their 10 remaining games include matchups with Houston (1-4-1), Detroit (1-5), Indianapolis (3-3-1) and two with Washington (3-4).

There are also two games with NFC East-leading Philadelphia (6-0) and one apiece with Seattle (4-3), Dallas (5-2) and Minnesota (5-1).

The playoffs are within reach for New York. All it has to do is keep playing the same way and continue to get massive contributions from running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones and a defense that bends but doesn't give up a lot of points.

So continue to shake your head, if you must. Strange things are happening.

WHAT'S WORKING

The Giants' running game has been outstanding. New York rushed for 236 yards against Jacksonville with Barkley and Jones both reached 100 yards — the first time since 2010 the Giants had two 100-yard rushers in a game. Barkley has 726 yards this season and New York is averaging 173.4 rushing yards per game.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The wide receivers. With Sterling Shepard out for the year, and Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay sidelined with injuries, the Giants have been relying on Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, David Sills and Marcus Johnson. They have gotten by, but there were at least five drops Sunday.

STOCK UP

CB Fabian Moreau. The Giants signed him to the practice squad after the veteran was released by Houston at the end of training camp. Moreau was elevated to the active roster twice early in the season and signed on Sept. 28. With injuries to Aaron Robinson and Cor'Dale Flott, he has moved into the starting lineup. He had seven tackles, a pass deflection and two special teams tackles Sunday.

STOCK DOWN

DL Leonard Williams. The Giants' best lineman may have come back from a knee injury too early a week ago. He had a quarterback pressure and no tackles against the Jags. He was invisible most of the game.

INJURIES

TE Daniel Bellinger needs eye surgery to fix a fracture. The rookie may return later this season. RT Evan Neal and LG Ben Bredeson are week to week after hurting knees. Toney (hamstring), Golladay (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), LB Oshane Ximines (quad) and Flott (calf) were not available Sunday. The smart thing would be to rest everyone and try to have them ready to face Houston on Nov. 10 after the bye week.

KEY NUMBER

5 — The number of game-winning, fourth-quarter drives Jones has led this season. He did it three times in his first three seasons.

NEXT STEPS

The Giants head across the country to play at NFC West-leading Seattle on Sunday. It's their final game before a much-needed bye week with the injuries continuing to mount.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giants stop Jags at 1-yard line, hold on for 23-17 win

Giants stop Jags at 1-yard line, hold on for 23-17 win

Two Giants defenders tackled Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk inside the 1-yard line as time expired, preserving New York’s 23-17 victory over the Jaguars to match its best start since 2008. New York quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, turning to his legs to carry the Giants down the stretch. He ran for 35 yards on a go-ahead drive and capped it with a 1-yard plunge after consecutive penalties by Jacksonville moved the ball inches from the goal line. The more impressive run came from Saquon Barkley, who made Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins look silly with a jump cut that led to an 18-yard gain.

Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets' 16-9 win over Broncos

Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets' 16-9 win over Broncos

Breece Hall reeled off a 62-yard touchdown run before leaving with a knee injury and the New York Jets beat the Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory. The Jets are off to their first 5-2 start since 2010. The Broncos were without starting quarterback Russell Wilson because of a pulled hamstring. His backup Brett Rypien threw for 225 yards with on touchdowns and an interception. That was a little bit better than Jets QB Zach Wilson who threw for 121 yards. He had no touchdowns and no interceptions for the second straight week.

Short-handed Broncos signing RB Marlon Mack

Short-handed Broncos signing RB Marlon Mack

The Denver Broncos are signing running back Marlon Mack off San Francisco's practice squad and the 26-year-old veteran will fly with the team to London on Monday for their Week 8 game.

Patriots QB Mac Jones heading toward return against Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots QB Mac Jones heading toward return against Bears on Monday Night Football

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — By all accounts public and private, Mac Jones is right on track. At the start of Thursday’s practice, he ran without limitation. He took under-center snaps with the starting offensive line. He dropped back and threw passes of all distances, always taking the first rep in positional drills. Jones was exactly where he should be. The 24-year-old is closing in on four weeks ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News