Pump the brakes: Patience key to Jets QB Wilson's progress

"He's doing everything that he needs to do and when it clicks it clicks."

In other words, the man who has made "All Gas, No Brake" the team's mantra is imploring those observers from outside the facility to pump the brakes.

Wilson has had some nice moments during training camp, but he has also made the mistakes and misfires typical of a young quarterback learning life in the pros. He has been mostly up and down since shining in his first practice of camp — after missing the team's first two sessions while having his contract worked out.

A shaky performance in front of several thousand fans in the team's scrimmage at MetLife Stadium last Saturday night had Wilson acknowledging that he was "not great" — and some panicking that perhaps the Jets picked the wrong guy.

It's a mostly knee-jerk reaction from fans — and some media alike — who have seen a revolving door of once-promising quarterbacks come through the franchise and fizzle, seemingly for decades. They understandably want to see a flash of brilliance that becomes a consistent norm for a Jets quarterback.

On Monday, Saleh warned things are "going to get worse before it gets better" for Wilson and any other rookie quarterback starting out. But he also is impressed by how Wilson has handled things.