Report: Bills hire Jones-connected firm on new stadium talks

A message left with Legends was not returned.

The partnership with Legends makes sense as Terry Pegula has developed a close friendship with Jones. The Yankees connection is also considered important, because the Major League baseball team is considered to have clout at the state level.

The price tag for a new stadium is projected to be at $1.5 billion. That's a considerable price tag for one of the NFL's smallest markets, with questions focusing on how the costs would be split between public and private entities.

Renovating the current stadium wouldn't come cheap. A 2014 study funded by the state projected it would cost $540 million for the next series of renovations, including structural improvements and rebuilding the stadium's third deck.

Pegula has previously stressed the Bills will take into account how much the local economy can bear in whatever option is chosen.

"We have the interest of our fans at heart, and what we do will be heavily weighted — whatever the plan is — toward the benefit of our fans," Pegula told The AP in June 2019.

The Pegulas also own the NHL Sabres, and the study includes proposals for much-needed upgrades to the team's downtown home, KeyBank Center.

