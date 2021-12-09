Ritzel: Despite Monday night setback, Buffalo Bills belong outdoors

Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015. Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I knew it was coming, the moment weather forecasts eluded to strong winds and snow for Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

"The Bills need an indoor stadium!"

Undoubtedly influenced by the outcome — the Patriots threw only three passes en route to a 14-10 win over the Bills — cries to neuter western New York's inclement weather via a roofed stadium grew louder and louder with each of Josh Allen's incomplete passes.

Those cries ran parallel to my agitation. But Bills fans are not alone. Each time heavy snowfall or rain or wind impacts an NFL game, there are those wishing to rid us of outdoor stadiums.

"This isn't real football!"

Those comments are laughable to me. Football remains a game of blocking and tackling, and last I checked, poor weather conditions didn't erase those aspects from the game.

Truth be told, inclement weather should be an advantage for the Bills. One of the reasons the franchise invested a seventh-overall draft pick in the quarterback Allen, is that his arm is more than strong enough to cut through the blustery conditions.

Would the Miami Dolphins have won that Monday night game? The Jacksonville Jaguars? I'd wager against it those Florida teams handling the cold, or any team that regularly plays in climate-controlled facilities.

The Bills, to their misfortune, ran into one of the few teams that won't cave to less-than-ideal weather. The Patriots showed off their mettle and the Bills couldn't match.

Those that know me know I'm an avid Green Bay Packers fan, a franchise that historically has used the freezing temperatures and constant snowfall of Wisconsin to its advantage.

Within the Packers' own division are two franchises, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, who cowardly built new roofed stadiums.

The Lions are 62-92 all time at Ford Field. The Vikings are far better during their home tenure since reverting to indoors in the early 1980s, but are completely out of their element now when playing in freezing temperatures (4-16-1 in games played under 40 degrees since 2000).

The lone benefit of playing indoors for Detroit and Minnesota? Those cities were gifted a single Super Bowl hosting gig — an occurrence that'll never happen again, as the NFL has other options with warmer February climates that enhance the vibe around Super Bowl week.

I'm half surprised the NFL hasn't awarded the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles the Super Bowl in perpetuity.

That's almost beside the point, since a domed stadium still wouldn't be enough to convince the NFL to ever bring the Super Bowl to Buffalo.

This is all topical, of course, because the Bills are efforting on the construction of a new football stadium.

According to the Buffalo News, the Bills submitted a plan for a $1.4 billion stadium in August and fortunately talks of including a dome — which would add significant cost to the project — never appeared to gain traction.

Money, it seems, could save the Bills from themselves. Owners Terry and Kim Pegula are currently wading into a negotiation with New York state and Erie County on how to finance this new stadium, and how much of the cost will be covered via public money.

Would taxpayers be inclined to support a domed stadium, knowing the increased effect on their wallets?

I doubt it, and the football traditionalist inside me is thankful.

