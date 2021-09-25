Rivera, McDermott put ties aside as Washington faces Bills

Washington, by comparison, features a supposedly imposing defense led by a young and talented four-man front, which is off to a sluggish start. More questions revolve around a still-developing offense now headed by Taylor Heinicke, who took over after veteran — and former Bills starter — Ryan Fitzpatrick was sidelined by a hip injury in a season-opening loss to the Chargers.

In his second career regular-season start, Heinicke went 34 of 46 for 336 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, rallying Washington to a 30-29 win over the New York Giants. And yet, Washington would not have needed Dustin Hopkins' game-ending 43-yard field goal if not for Heinicke's interception with 2:16 left, which led to the Giants pulling ahead.

In his second season, Rivera regards Washington to still be in the building stages of its development despite winning its first NFC East title in five years — albeit with a 7-9 record.

Rivera impressively looks to how McDermott methodically built Buffalo since leaving his staff in 2017. After missing the playoffs for 17 seasons before McDermott's arrival, the Bills have since made the postseason three times, capped by a loss to the Reid-coached Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game in January.