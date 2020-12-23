Sciria: Buffalo Bills should allow fans at NFL playoff game under right conditions

First, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a safe and healthy New Year, which in these times isn't something to take for granted. COVID-19 continues its savage impact on our daily lives and, sadly, on how we celebrate the holidays.

In a related story, there is news that New York state may allow a limited number of fans to attend the Buffalo Bills' home playoff game next month, their first in more than 20 years.

For the entire regular season, Bills fans have only been able to see their team's most successful season in a quarter century on television. The state has prohibited fans from attending games because of COVID-19.

There are pros and cons to this. Before we even get started, let's put this out there: every fan must wear a mask at all times except when drinking or eating. No exceptions, period.

If the number of new cases was at the level from back in September, you could say sure, why not? But as we all sadly know, the numbers are worse now then they've ever been, in western New York as well as our area. So why let this happen now?