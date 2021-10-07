State's Bills study explores more options: site near downtown, renovated Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills have made it clear they want to build a new stadium across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

But government negotiators are keeping their options open.

A consulting firm hired by the state also studied the cost and practicality of renovating the existing stadium and building a new stadium along South Park Avenue near downtown Buffalo. That's according to stadium consultant contracts released by Empire State Development late Wednesday in response to public records requests by The Buffalo News and other news outlets.

The analysis conducted by AECOM at a cost of more than $150,000 already should be in the hands of state officials, based on a timeline included in the contract that said the firm would complete the initial analysis within 10 weeks. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said her office will release the document to the public as soon as next month.

The AECOM contract offers new details on the scope of the services the consultant provided to top New York officials, who are engaged in negotiations with the Bills over how much public money will go into a new stadium for the team.

Empire State Development also released a copy of the agreement with O'Melveny & Myers, a law firm with extensive experience in stadium negotiations.