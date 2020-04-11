Stefon Diggs explains why he's fired up about Josh Allen, Bills

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is excited about coming to Western New York and playing with his new quarterback. Real excited.
Diggs wrote a letter in appreciation of his new team, as well as his old one, on the Players' Tribune, the media company that publishes online essays of pro athletes.
In it, Diggs described watching what arguably is the signature play of Josh Allen's career, his spectacular hurdle of Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in the Bills' 27-6 victory over Minnesota in 2018.
"About 10 yards down the field, our defense closed in on him," Diggs wrote. "And just when it looked like he was dead in the water, he leaped over one of our linebackers — I mean hurdled the guy. He flew like 5 yards through the air, and he got the first down. You just don't see a lot of quarterbacks do stuff like that.
"I remember being on the sidelines thinking, OK ... this guy's got some moxie. He just had a ton of energy and played with so much passion. And anybody who knows me knows that I'm a passionate guy. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I give everything I got every time I step onto the field.
"I could tell right away that Josh Allen was the same type of player. So once I found out about the trade, I couldn't wait to go to work with him."
The 26-year-old Diggs, acquired in a March 20 trade that included the Bills' first-round pick in the 2020 draft, expressed his excitement over joining an offense that includes receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley.
"Honestly, if you look at this Bills team -- if you look at it RIGHT NOW, in 2020? I think it's a team that's ready to be great," he said. "I don't know how anybody could look at this team, this roster, and the passion this team plays with and not be excited to be a part of it. I look forward to learning from those guys and, together, taking that offense to the next level. Then you throw in a top 10 running game and a top three defense?
"That's what I'm saying: This is a team that's ready to do something special. And I truly believe it's just getting started."
Diggs also pays tribute to his former Minnesota teammates, including quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Adam Thielen, along with the Vikings' fans and Bills fans.
"Let's get it, Buffalo," he says.
