Syracuse opens college football season against No. 18 North Carolina in ACC matchup

North Carolina coach Mack Brown hasn't tried to dismiss the high expectations that are following his 18th-ranked Tar Heels entering Saturday's season-opening visit from Syracuse.

The Tar Heels closed last season with three straight blowout wins, including in the Military Bowl against Temple. And they're picked to be a factor in an Atlantic Coast Conference race headlined by No. 1 Clemson and No. 10 Notre Dame.

Brown said it's now up to the Tar Heels to prove that hype is deserved.

"I want us to be ready to play and play great, just so we can figure out who we are," he said. "And then we can go from there. And if we don't play well Saturday, everybody will be saying we were overhyped. If we play well Saturday, everybody will say say, 'Yeah, we knew that (they) were going to be good.'

"But I've told our guys that scenario changes very quickly with a poor performance. So you need to play well, instead of just bragging on yourself all the time."

There are plenty of reasons for the Tar Heels to feel confident as a big favorite at home against the Orange. It starts with the return of quarterback Sam Howell at the helm of an offense that returns 10 starters, including a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown as well as 1,000-yard rusher Michael Carter.