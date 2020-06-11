Team spurs Syracuse football coach Babers to comment on racial strife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All it took was a Zoom call with his players to spur Syracuse coach Dino Babers to break his silence on the racial tension in the country.

One of only 14 black head coaches among the 130 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision and intensely private, Babers was ready for the moment when he released a statement Wednesday on his Twitter account.

"I am angry. I am hurting," Babers wrote. "The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the countless other innocent black lives that have been taken is wrong and inexcusable. We as a nation are hurting. Families and communities are in pain. I lived through the civil rights movement. I was alive when Martin Luther King Jr. was shot. I was alive when black men and women were forced to use separate water fountains, separate restrooms, and could not eat in certain restaurants. What is a history book to others, and news to some now, is the life I've been living. Now is the time to put a light on it."

In his fifth season at Syracuse and 34th year as a coach, Babers elaborated Thursday on another Zoom call, this time with reporters.