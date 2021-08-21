Trubisky shines as Bills roll past Bears with 41-15 win

CHICAGO — Even if it was a preseason game, Buffalo quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gained possibly a small measure of satisfaction at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Trubisky led the Bills on four touchdown drives in their first four possessions against his former team in a 41-15 preseason victory over the Bears.

"It felt good to do it against these guys, but I'm also rooting for a lot of those guys on the other side and they're still like family to me," Trubisky said.

Greeted by Chicago fans with a mix of both boos and cheers, Trubisky finished 20 of 28 for 221 yards with a touchdown and played the entire first half. He led six scoring drives in all and the Bills (2-0) went into the locker room leading 34-6.

"I knew people would be talking about it and hyping it up, but it was just important for me to come out here and do my job and show my teammates that I could play well," Trubisky said.

Trubisky's TD pass in the first half was a 4-yarder rolling right to Jake Kumerow. The Bills also had a 14-yard TD run by Devin Singletary and two 1-yard TD runs by fullback Reggie Gilliam in the first half and tacked on a 79-yard punt return for a TD by Marquez Stevenson in the third quarter.