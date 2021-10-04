Week 4 analysis: After beating up on backup QBs, Bills brace for Mahomes

ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen preferred to stay in the moment following the Bills' latest rout rather than looking ahead to Buffalo's next opponent: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's no surprise that I think you guys are going to make a big deal out of it," Allen said after a 40-0 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. "But we won't turn our attention to them until tomorrow."

Try as Allen might to deflect, the showdown at Kansas City this Sunday night has been eagerly anticipated since the schedule was released.

The rematch of last season's AFC Championship game could be an early battle for conference supremacy. Even with the Chiefs off to a 2-2 start, the Bills (3-1) face the lingering question of whether they can finally close the gap on Kansas City.

While the Bills have run up scores against opponents' backup quarterbacks over the past three weeks, Mahomes is healthy and the Chiefs return many of the same players who handily defeated Buffalo twice last year, including a 38-24 win in January.

The degree of difficulty in Buffalo's schedule steepens following a stretch in which the Bills outscored three opponents by a combined 118-21 after a season-opening 23-16 dud against Pittsburgh.