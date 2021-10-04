Week 4 analysis: Giants finally win one on last play, face test with Cowboys

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NFL has produced surprises on a weekly basis and none might have been as big as the New York Giants rallying and beating the New Orleans Saints in overtime.

Forget that the 27-21 decision gave the Giants their first win in four games. It was how they did it and circumstances surrounding the game.

Joe Judge's team was coming off two straight last-play losses against Washington and Atlanta. It was playing with two of its top receivers sidelined with injuries and a new left guard.

The biggest obstacle might have been New York was in New Orleans for the Saints' first home game this season. Hurricane Ida had displaced the team for weeks.

Wrong . Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley rallied the Giants from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. Graham Gano, who earlier saw his streak of 37 straight made field goals snapped, kicked a game-tying 48-yard field goal and Barkley won it in overtime with a 6-yard run.

"We have a special group,'' Barkley said. "I say it every week and it's not really easy to believe me after a loss. But I think that locker room is starting to believe in each other and see what we have.''