Wilson making quick connections in 1st week as new Jets QB

Several veteran players, including wide receivers Corey Davis and Denzel Mims, tight end Chris Herndon, center Connor McGovern, punter Braden Mann and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams already have reached out to Wilson.

“It shows these guys care and they want to win and they want to do everything they can,” said Wilson, who plans to organize a get-together for the players in the offseason. “It's been exciting to get to know all these guys by name and start to find the similarities we have.”

While Wilson can't work with veterans until later this month, he is getting plenty of time with the rookies this weekend.

“I’m ready to put this helmet on," Moore said with a smile, "and I’m just ready to watch him look pretty throwing me balls.”

Coach Robert Saleh made it clear to Wilson during a call moments after the Jets selected him last week that it will be the responsibility of the entire team to lift him up — and his teammates — and not the other way around.

He has reiterated that to Wilson while also recognizing that all eyes will be on the quarterback from here on out. Saleh thinks Wilson has some innate qualities that will allow him to handle that spotlight and thrive in it.