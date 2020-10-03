Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

"I didn't feel like that much tension," McPeek said. "I feel like we had her well-prepared."

Albarado got rid of any tension more than halfway through, taking the chance given to him by John Velazquez when Authentic's Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez abandoned the rail.

"I had an opportunity," said Albarado, who won his second Preakness after 2007 aboard Curlin. "I took advantage of the rail. Johnny stayed off the fence there, made a conscious decision to move at that time. Give or take now. If I make that move now or I wait and get smothered."

Swiss Skydiver avenged her loss in her only other competition against colts, when she finished second to Art Collector in the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11. She since won the Grade 1 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 15 and finished second in the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4.

"She continues to get stronger, and it's amazing," McPeek said. "I've been doing this for 35 years and you're around horses and sometimes you run them and they come back tired. She never gets tired. If anything, she makes me tried dragging me around the barn every day."

Swiss Skydiver beating Authentic and Thousand Words denied trainer Bob Baffert what would have been a record-breaking eighth Preakness win. Baffert was looking for his 17th victory in a Triple Crown race.