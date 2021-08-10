With preseason opener approaching, Bills dial in run game

The Buffalo Bills spent a good portion of their longest practice of training camp focusing on the run game Tuesday.

In a practice that lasted a little more than two hours, the team relied heavily on Devin Singletary and Matt Breida. That’s because second-year veteran Zack Moss left practice with a hamstring injury.

Getting more out of the run game has been a point of emphasis for the Bills in 2021 from the minute last season ended with a loss in the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs. In the days that followed, head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane mentioned the team’s need to run the ball more effectively.

The cancellation of the preseason and a truncated training camp last year made it difficult to truly work on that facet of the offense, especially since defenses rarely tackle to the ground when going against their own team.

With Friday’s preseason opener at the Detroit Lions fast approaching, it makes sense for the Bills to dial in the run game, especially because starting quarterback Josh Allen isn’t expected to see much (if any) time and the team would prefer to keep its potent passing attack largely under wraps until the preseason. The team’s final practice before the first exhibition game will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.