With preseason opener approaching, Bills dial in run game

The Buffalo Bills spent a good portion of their longest practice of training camp focusing on the run game Tuesday.
In a practice that lasted a little more than two hours, the team relied heavily on Devin Singletary and Matt Breida. That’s because second-year veteran Zack Moss left practice with a hamstring injury.
Getting more out of the run game has been a point of emphasis for the Bills in 2021 from the minute last season ended with a loss in the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs. In the days that followed, head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane mentioned the team’s need to run the ball more effectively.
The cancellation of the preseason and a truncated training camp last year made it difficult to truly work on that facet of the offense, especially since defenses rarely tackle to the ground when going against their own team.
With Friday’s preseason opener at the Detroit Lions fast approaching, it makes sense for the Bills to dial in the run game, especially because starting quarterback Josh Allen isn’t expected to see much (if any) time and the team would prefer to keep its potent passing attack largely under wraps until the preseason. The team’s final practice before the first exhibition game will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“A lot more, I would say,” backup quarterback Jake Fromm said when asked what the team’s emphasis has been on running the ball in practice lately. “Practice is running the football a lot more, team run periods. Coach [Brian] Daboll said something about running the football. So I think that's something that we got to be ready to do, got to be prepared to do and I think we've been working a lot on that.”
Singletary and Breida both ripped off long gains during the first period of full-team work, although the defense had its moments, too, including when Harrison Phillips got into the backfield to stop Singletary. A short time later, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer blew past rookie Jack Anderson to get into the backfield and stop Taiwan Jones.
Injury sidelines Diggs
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed his second straight practice with a knee injury, although he was on the sideline talking with teammates.
Guard Jon Feliciano and rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle returned to practice after sitting out Monday because of non-Covid illnesses. Linebacker Matt Milano also was back at practice after leaving Monday because of a mouth injury.
Guard Forrest Lamp is still out because of a calf injury, as is running back Christian Wade (shoulder) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. (concussion).
Breida, cornerback Tre’Davious White and offensive lineman Ryan Bates all appeared to practice fully Tuesday after leaving Monday’s workout because of heat-related issues. Tuesday’s practice started in the rain before ending in hot, sunny conditions.
Hughes activated
Defensive end Jerry Hughes was activated off the reserve/non-football injury list and practiced for the first time during training camp Tuesday. Hughes, who took part in individual drills, but did not appear to do any team work, has been out with a calf injury.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins remains on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, but again was working off to the side with trainers. His return appears close.
The Bills also placed reserve linebacker Marquel Lee on the reserve/Covid-19 list.
Allen has tough day
Quarterback Josh Allen came back down to earth a bit Tuesday.
Allen has looked nothing short of fabulous throughout almost all of training camp, but made a few questionable plays, starting with a pitch to no one in particular early in team drills.
Later in 11-on-11 work, Allen threw what should have been an interception to cornerback Taron Johnson, but the ball was dropped. It was a tough stretch for Johnson, who was beat for a deep ball on the next play by receiver Jake Kumerow (with Allen making a perfect throw).
A short time later, Allen fumbled on a scramble without being contacted.
One-on-one reps
The one-on-one reps between offensive and defensive linemen are always one of the highlights of training camp. On Tuesday, the competition favored the defense. Among those turning in quality reps during the drill were Daryl Johnson Jr. (against Jordan Devey), Boogie Basham (Caleb Benenoch), Mike Love (Tommy Doyle), Mario Addison (Spencer Brown) and Greg Rousseau (Syrus Tuitele). Center Mitch Morse did turn in a solid rep for the offense, shutting down Zimmer.