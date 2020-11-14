WRs Diggs, Hopkins turn Bills and Cards into must-see TV

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Buffalo's Stefon Diggs and Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins are two receivers who have flourished in their new homes after being traded to their respective teams just hours apart in March.

They've also helped turned their teams into some of the most exciting in the NFL.

Now the Bills travel to face the Cardinals in a game that's vital for both teams in their chase for the playoffs. Buffalo (7-2) is trying to win its first AFC East title since 1995. Arizona (5-3) is in the hunt to get back on top of the NFC West for the first time since 2015.

Diggs and Hopkins are two of just three receivers in the league with at least 60 catches and at least 700 yards receiving so far this year. Diggs spent five years with Minnesota before coming to Buffalo. Hopkins was with the Texans for seven seasons before the surprising trade that brought him to the desert.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said there's little doubt both are pumped for Sunday's matchup.

"I definitely think they're competitors, and they know what the other one has been doing this season, there's no question about that," Kingsbury said. "I can't speak for Stefon, but I know DeAndre, his expectation is to play at an elite level each and every day, particularly on Sundays and catch a lot of footballs."