Mizro wins Cayuga County Men's Districts with 146

The Cayuga County Men's District tournament has awarded a new champion.

Sixteen-year-old Carter Mizro, an incoming senior at Auburn High School, won the two-day event with a total score of 146.

Mizro scored a 74 on Day 1 at Owasco Country Club, then finished with a 72 on the second and final day at Highland Park.

He entered the action at Highland in third place, trailing Nick Wilson's 72 and Jeff Catalfano's 73.

Catalfano finished second overall with a 149, while Wilson and Brian Hoey tied for third with a pair of 152s.

Defending champion Jack Weinerth, who was seeking his fifth overall title, came in a tie for fifth place with Ben Hoatland by carding a 154.

Tyler Weslowski was the winner in Flight 1 with a final score of 158, while Cameron Anthony won Flight 2 at 173 overall.

In the Senior Division, Ben Appleby posted the top score with a two-day total of 150, which bested runner-up Bob Mitchell Sr. (153) and third-place finisher Tom Nolan (155).

This year's tournament, which was completed in two days versus the typical three-day format, included participants in good standing with any golf course in Cayuga County. Any golfer who placed in the championships at the 2021 or 2022 Bob Hoey Junior Golf Tournament was also eligible to participate.