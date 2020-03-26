NY State Golf Association: Courses can open but golfers must practice social distancing

The New York State Golf Association says golf courses can open for the 2020 season but golfers have to abide by CDC guidelines for safe social distancing, according to a press release on Thursday.

The NYSGA has been closely monitoring all information and updates regarding COVID-19 and the impact on the industry.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's PAUSE Executive Order, which went into effect on March 22 stats, "All non-essential businesses statewide will be closed, non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason are canceled or postponed at this time, and any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced."

The Governor's Counsel office and regional Empire State Development Directors provided clarification on how this Executive Order pertains to golf.

New York courses are allowed to remain open but must implement all CDC and state-mandated guidelines, and promote safe, social distancing. There is to be no access to pro shops, locker rooms, indoor facilities and restaurants/bars (unless for take-out purposes only). Staff cannot grant access to any of these facilities. There is to be no transactions of money, credit cards or other payment for purpose of play, equipment and/or merchandise.