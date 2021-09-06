Weinerth wins fourth Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament

Jack Weinerth shot a 3-under par 71 at Highland Park Golf Club on Sunday to win his fourth Cayuga County Men's District Golf championship.

Weinerth entered the third and final round with a 1-stroke lead over Cameron Anthony. Weinerth's 71 gave him a final total of 222, Anthony shot a 7-over 78, for a total of 227 and second place.

Roger Anthony shot a 5-over-par 76 to finish with a score of 229 and third place. Nick Wilson took fourth with a 229 as he shot a 2-over-par 73. Brett Cunningham carded a 79 to finish with a 230 and fifth place.

Weinerth previously won the Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament championship in 2011, 2015 and 2019. The men's district tournament returned to its traditional summer spot on the calendar, last year it was held in late September due to COVID-19.

In the winner flight, Tyler Weslowski shot a 75 to finish in first place with a 235, Nicholas Atkins finished with 240 for second, Jonathan Brown had a 241 for third and Bill Garrigan's 244 was good enough for fourth place.

James Buchanan won the senior's title as he shot a 92 at Highland Park to finish with a two-day total of 178. Rick Cannizzo was second with a 181 and Phil Diasparra was third with a 185.

