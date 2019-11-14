As Auburn football coach Dave Moskov and his staff try to build a successful program on and off the field, certain attributes stick out the most.
Is the student-athlete a hard worker that will put in the time in the weight room?
Will they be punctual to practice and have a strong presence in the community?
Do they have leadership qualities and are academics important to them?
When it comes to senior linebacker Owen Spearing, the answer is a resounding yes.
"He came in with a great foundation," Moskov said. "That's a credit to his family. He came in pre-wired or predisposed to understand what our program stands for and what you've got to do to get better. He took every one of those opportunities and embraced them."
Spearing started off his Auburn football career like most others. He played modified in seventh and eighth grade, and then junior varsity as a freshman. But his willingness to put in the extra work, particularly in the weight room, was unique for someone his age.
When his time came to join the varsity team, he wanted to be physically ready for the pounding.
"Two weeks after the season ended in ninth grade, I went into the weight room and put in all the work I possibly could to make myself a better player," Spearing said in an interview before practice Wednesday. "I worked on footwork and strength and conditioning, and I did that every year to become a better player and the best I could possibly be."
Spearing isn't a prototypical linebacker. He doesn't hulk over running backs or wide receivers. He admits that in his first few years with the program he played tight end on offense, but had to switch to wide receiver as most of his teammates outgrew him.
But size can be deceiving, and Moskov believes he has a player with tons of strength.
"We say you've got to play with juice, and that kid plays with juice," Moskov said. "Especially on his blitzes, he loves to attack the line of scrimmage and loves the opportunity to go after kids and make big plays. He doesn't look it, but he's power-packed."
Spearing has done a lot of attacking against opposing offenses this year. In nine games prior to last week's section final against Carthage, Spearing totaled 119 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.
He racked up 20 tackles in a September loss against Indian River, and 19 more when the Maroons came back to beat Indian River in double overtime in the section semifinals.
Not bad for a player that started out at safety. Spearing played mostly defensive back as a younger player, but made the switch at varsity and that's proven to be a wise decision.
"I was a safety as a freshman, but coach thought it would be better for me to step up in the middle there," Spearing said. "I liked it a lot because I like hitting and I like getting in there. Being a safety you have to sit back and let the play develop, but as a linebacker you can blitz a lot more and hit a lot more often."
That mentality carries over to other sports — Spearing is also a standout defender for Auburn's varsity boys lacrosse team — and to the other side of the ball. On offense, Spearing plays wide receiver, and while he's a capable catcher, his role involves more dirty work.
"He's an incredible blocker. He's caught some great passes for us and made some great runs, but downfield blocking has been his specialty," Moskov said. "That's not a skill you always see out of receivers because they want to catch the ball, but Owen will block first and help his teammates make big plays."
Auburn will take on Section I champion Rye in the Class A state quarterfinal, Friday at Mahopoc High School. Spearing, a senior and one of the team's captains, is confident his football career won't end there.
No matter what happens, he's soaking it all in.
"It's been a lot of fun to play this season, and the guys on the team have really made it a good time," Spearing said. "I really think we'll be able to go out there Friday and make it happen."