Auburn football hasn't had to regroup after a loss very often this season.
The Maroons' ability to do so this time around will determine if their season lives or dies.
Auburn is coming off a disappointing loss to Carthage in the Section III Class A championship game, a game that the Maroons lost 55-7. Plagued by penalties, missed assignments and wasted opportunities, Auburn couldn't keep pace with the defending section champ.
This year, the NYSPHSAA debuts its new state tournament format for football; for the first time, there will be an at-large bid, as in a section runner-up, that will participate in the state tournament.
The at-large bid rotates every year and it will start with Section III. By virtue of that, by playing in the section final last week, Auburn earned a spot in the state tournament.
A state tournament berth won't mean much, however, if Auburn can't rebound from its third loss of the season. Though if previous losses are any indication, the Maroons are in good shape. A blowout loss to Indian River in late September was followed the next week by a dominant win over Whitesboro; when Auburn wrapped up the regular season with a loss at Carthage, the Maroons responded with a stunning win over Indian River in the section semifinal.
Auburn coach Dave Moskov doesn't have a crystal ball to predict if a similar outcome is coming this week, but the beginning of the practice week is generally is a good indication.
"The kids have been so resilient," Moskov said in an interview before practice Wednesday. "If the kids show up and are ready to go Monday, it almost washes away whatever happened the previous Friday. We showed up Monday, it was cold and we were outside, and our kids were jacked and ready to go.
"We knew these kids were ready to move forward and take on the next opportunity."
That next opportunity comes against Section I champion Rye in the state quarterfinal at Mahopoc High School, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday. It'll be the first time Auburn has played a team from an eastern section of New York state since defeating Monroe-Woodbury in the Class AA state championship in 2006.
Rye is no stranger to the state tournament, or winning state titles. The Garnets are three-time state champions in Class B, having captured the title three out of four years from 2005-2008. Since bumping up to Class A in 2009, Rye has won two Section I titles and most recently participated in the state tournament in 2014.
In the Section I Class A championship, Rye brushed off Yorktown 41-7 behind three receiving touchdowns and an interception from Matt Tepedino.
Quarterback Declan Lavelle also figures to be a handful for the Maroons — Lavelle threw for four touchdowns in that win over Yorktown and has two 2,000-yard passing seasons under his belt, only the second QB in Section I history to accomplish that feat.
To slow him down, Auburn knows it must clean up the mistakes that popped up against Carthage, or a long trip down to Mahopoc could lead to a long night.
"This team likes to throw the ball quite a bit," Moskov said. "The quarterback is their best athlete, and we had some breakdowns in our secondary. Those were mental issues and mental lapses that we have control over. Those are things that we can fix. If we're getting beat with great coverage and they make a great pass and great catch, we'll move past it. If we've got blown coverages and we're not where we're supposed to be, that's on us and those are all fixable things."
Coming off their lowest scoring game of the season, Auburn also hopes to fix some things on offense. The Maroons have leaned heavily on quarterback Troy Churney and that's been very successful for the most part, but the run game could be key to slowing down Rye. Auburn hasn't had a player exceed 100 yards on the ground since Shaheed Beal had 151 against East Syracuse-Minoa almost a month ago.
Auburn has faced Carthage twice and Indian River once since then and both teams possess stellar run defenses. Rye might too, but Moskov thinks rekindling the rush will improve the Maroons' chances.
"Our ground game is gonna be important," Moskov said. "We know the passing game is there, but it's gonna be vital that we build on our blocking schemes and re-establish more balance."
Auburn had a mulligan last week, but this week it's do or die, and there will be a lot of interest around the state to see if a section finalist can hold up against another section's champion.
Moskov has reminded his players of that. This weekend, all eyes are set on the Maroons and pride for central New York is on the line.
"We're representing Section III in a format that's never been done in the state," Moskov said. "A lot (of people) are gonna be on this format asking, 'How does it work? How did it go? Can the loser from Section III go down and compete with the champ from Section I?'
"I think it's about more than just our season. I think we're representing our entire section in this game."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.