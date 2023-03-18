TROY — Union Springs' season, one that included countless firsts for the program, is over.

At some point, the dust will settle. The Wolves can reflect on the team's array of accomplishments, which include the team's first sectional title and trip to the state tournament, a 24-0 start and an extended stay atop the Class C rankings.

Such things are little consolation in the immediate aftermath of Union Springs' first loss of the season, a 45-40 defeat to Section VI's Randolph in the NYSPHSAA Class C semifinals Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

"I think you have to remember that you can't judge an entire year based on one game," Wolves coach Andy Kalet said. "I thought we were really well-prepared and thought we did a good job all week of being focused. We couldn't ask for anything more ... but all good things come to an end."

Accustomed to winning in dominant fashion, Union Springs found itself in a rare dogfight against Randolph. The Cardinals, thanks to a decisive rebounding advantage (12 to the Wolves' four in the opening 16 minutes), led for almost the entire first half despite Union Springs' edge in shooting (.533 to .417).

At one juncture, following Payton Morrisson's 3-pointer with 1:40 left in the half, Union Springs' deficit reached 10 points.

It wasn't until the ensuing possession that Union Springs tallied a 3-pointer of its own, a triple from freshman Madison Kalet. That fact was emblematic of the entire game, which Randolph forced errant passes and limited open looks for the Wolves.

"They were very physical and slide very well," coach Kalet said. "The 1-3-1 defense is a tough one to attack, even when it's not executed correctly. And when it's executed correctly it's very difficult to score on. We could've attacked gaps a little more and used some ball fakes. We wanted to get it into the high post and look low.

"In the third quarter we did that and offense started to flow. But it was tough. (Randolph) really got after it defensively."

Union Springs' own defense proved to be no slouch, holding the Cardinals to seven points in the third quarter. That allowed the Wolves to climb back and, temporarily, take a 32-31 lead on Kailey Kalet's and-one — though a pair of free throws from Skylar Herington had Randolph up by one entering the fourth.

The teams traded leads twice in the first three minutes of the fourth, but it was Randolph that strung together several points to take a 42-36 lead with 2:45 to go.

Despite that, the game was there for a taking in the final minute. Kailey Kalet converted a scoop shot with a minute to go, and Ella Johnson forced a held ball with 36 seconds left that put Union Springs, down 43-40, in a position to tie.

Union Springs' hope was to drain a 3 then play defense, as opposed to a quick two before relying on missed free throws.

The ensuing possession, however, didn't go as planned. The Cardinals trapped Kailey Kalet along the sidelines in front of the Wolves' bench, forcing an awkward pass and turnover.

Randolph's Kyra Pence then knocked down two free throws in the final seconds to close it out.

"We were hoping for a good look at a 3 and not having to do the foul thing," coach Kalet said. "I thought we really played good defense, really the whole game but especially the third and fourth quarter. I was comfortable trying to make a stop at the end."

An abrupt ending to a season the Union Springs team and community won't soon forget. The Wolves now say goodbye to five seniors, all of whom play heavy minutes in important roles that won't be easy to replace.

In saying goodbye, Kalet commended their dedication to the game, their closeness and their efforts to make every facet of the game team-centric.

"Phenomenal role models for these kids who are coming back," coach Kalet said. "That's a special group. When other kids can learn from that and feed off that, it helps immensely with the program."

There's also a personal connection that wraps up along with the season. Kalet had the rare opportunity to coach two daughters, senior Kailey and freshman Madison, for the last few seasons.

Especially considering the memories and success, it was an experience worth treasuring.

"I told my kids way back when, I wouldn't coach them if they don't want me to or if it would affect our relationship as father and daughters," Kalet said. "I also told them, they'll never, ever receive favoritism from me. If anything, it'll be harder for them. They accepted that, and I've been extremely blessed to coach them both and hopefully teach them the game

"It's an interesting dynamic. It's fun when you can coach them, then flip a switch and be dad. That's the special thing, otherwise it wouldn't be worth doing."