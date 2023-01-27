Adjustment pays off: Union Springs girls basketball takes down Southern Cayuga

POPLAR RIDGE — Union Springs girls basketball has struggled coming out of halftime of late.

A few games back, the Wolves made an adjustment: In the warm-up period before the third quarter, instead of shooting around, players run the team’s plays.

The change had its desired effect on Friday night at Southern Cayuga. Following a listless second quarter, Union Springs scored 19 points in the third quarter and 20 more in the fourth in a 64-46 win over the Chiefs.

“The last few games, we came out pretty flat in the third quarter,” Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said. “We decided we needed to keep that game feel. Instead of doing a little shoot-around, we wanted to do a little 3-on-2 to keep that flow.

“I think it did (have the desired effect). We traded points a little bit in the third, but we were scoring.”

In the first quarter, the Wolves looked unimpeachable. Union Springs had its highest-scoring frame of the night to build a 21-5 lead over Southern Cayuga.

That advantage diminished to an eight-point difference in the second quarter, as the Chiefs limited the Wolves to four points across those eight minutes.

Chiefs sophomore Charli Bennett in particular proved a thorn in the Wolves’ side. Her eight-straight points to close the half, which included a 3-pointer and an and-one, helped close the gap.

Union Springs’ struggles didn’t sustain into the second half. Senior guard Kailey Kalet scored seven of her 15 points in the third to help build Union Springs’ lead back to double digits.

Then, behind seven fourth-quarter points from senior forward Payton Gilbert, the Wolves rolled to another win.

“The second quarter was not what we wanted. We seem to have a quarter where we struggle, and historically it’s been the third,” coach Kalet said. “We’re just trying to put it all together. It’s one possession, one quarter, one game at a time.”

Kailey Kalet and Gilbert shared the team lead in scoring with 15 points apiece, while Danielle Waldron added 13.

Bennett scored a game-high 25 points for Southern Cayuga, in a performance that included three 3s and a 4-for-4 showing at the free-throw line. Point Guard Ellie Brozon figured in with 14 points.

Union Springs’ win ensures the undefeated Wolves are one step closer to the IAC North Small Division title. Capturing the division title ensures an appearance in the IAC Small School Championship next month, and after that the Wolves should have one of the top seeds in the Section IV Class C tournament.

Despite all their successes this season, coach Kalet feels there’s more room for growth.

“If we can all improve together, we’re going to be that much stronger. And that’s what it’s been,” coach Kalet said. “We’re not looking beyond anybody. We’re working on executing the little things that can make us better and click better.”