After slow start, Union Springs girls basketball routs Newfield

UNION SPRINGS — For much of the first quarter, offense was hard to come by for the Wolves.

Off-target shots and rushed possessions ensured a 6-2 deficit against Newfield. Observing his team was a bit too amped for its home opener, Union Springs coach Andy Kalet called a timeout and told his team to settle in.

It was smooth sailing from there. The Wolves exited the first quarter with a three-point lead, then cruised to a 66-31 victory over the Trojans on Friday night in Union Springs.

Union Springs' slow start wasn't for lack of opportunity. The Wolves had plenty of strong looks at the basket, but as Kalet said, it "seemed there was a lid on the basket."

His timeout following a 3 from Newfield's Gabriella McCoy allowed the team to take a breath and regroup.

"I think we just needed to relax. We came out so excited," Kalet said. "They figured it out."

Newfield went roughly eight minutes, a stretch that extended to late in the second quarter, without a basket.

During that period, Union Springs' veteran stars showed their mettle. Forward Payton Gilbert scored five straight points and then capped off the first quarter with a basket in the final seconds to put the Wolves ahead.

In the second quarter, it was point guard Kailey Kalet's turn as she strung together 10 points before halftime.

At the break, Union Springs led 32-11.

The cushion can also be attributed to Union Springs' defense, which suffocated Newfield with its full-court press. The Wolves continuously forced Trojans turnovers at midcourt, and transitioned for points the other way.

By game's end, Union Springs had racked up 24 steals.

Such a style — one that attacks offenses the entire length of the floor — is not a fun one to play against. It also provides an opportunity for easy offense when shots aren't falling.

"I believe all really good teams, you've gotta have both (offense and defense). But you've gotta have a stronger mindset on defense than the offense," coach Kalet said. "That's what we want to be and what we want people to notice. We're tough, blue-collar and we're coming after you. Whether we're shooting the ball well or not doesn't really matter, because we're gonna grind it out."

Eight different players scored for Union Springs, led by Gilbert's 18 points.

Kailey Kalet was next in line with 14 points, Lilly Casler scored 10 and Madison Kalet chipped in with nine.

Gilbert also hauled in nine rebounds. Danielle Waldron keyed the defense with eight rebounds and five steals. Kailey Kalet also recorded seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

On Gilbert, coach Kalet said his senior's effectiveness on the board is due to her "nose for the ball." On offense, her baskets were often the result of physicality that overwhelmed Newfield's defenders.

"She's got some serious quick hops," coach Kalet said. "She gets off the ground and she's like a pogo stick. And she's relentless ... she's gonna come at you until she gets it. Being strong is part of it too.

"Her drop step power dribble is pretty impressive. It's kinda intimidating. We'll be in practice and I'll be bumping the kids with a mat as they come in for contact. With a few of our players, you know you're hitting something."

It's been an ideal start for the 3-0 Wolves. Over the weekend Union Springs traveled to Johnson City to take part in the Mark Woitach Tip-Off Tournament.

Facing Class A and Class B schools, the Class C Wolves came away with two wins. Both were tight games, which coach Kalet thinks will prove a beneficial experience.

"I thought we grew immensely as a team in the those two games," he said. "It's the first couple games and we've got things to work on. I'm hoping we're a much better team in February than we are right now. But last weekend was really signature for us. I was really happy with how everybody played."

The Wolves are back in action next Tuesday at home against Groton.

Gallery: Union Springs girls basketball beats Newfield at home