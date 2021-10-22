After suffering first loss, Cato-Meridian rebounds to slam Beaver River

CATO — Last week, Cato-Meridian football took one on the chin.

Facing Adirondack, one of New York state's best Class D teams, the Blue Devils couldn't match the Wildcats' physicality.

With only a game remaining in the regular season, Cato-Meridian had one opportunity to right the ship before sectionals.

The Blue Devils did just that, shutting out Beaver River 50-0 on Friday at Cato-Meridian High School.

While it won't be a perfect performance when the team reviews the film, Blue Devils coach CJ Hannon believes the shutout win was a step in the right direction.

"We got out-physicaled and kicked in the teeth a little bit, and we knew we had to do everything in our power to correct that and become more physical," Hannon said. "We're still working toward that. I don't think we're there yet, but tonight was a nice step. We need to be more physical on both the offensive and defensive lines, and do a better job tackling."

A four-minute span in the first quarter made it clear that the Beavers were in for a long night.

Less than five minutes in, Bo Turo reeled off a 55-yard touchdown to put Cato-Meridian ahead 8-0.

Then Mason Crandall came up with an interception when Justin Baldwin tipped Beaver River quarterback Jonah Mullin's pass in the secondary. One play later, Angelo Turo was in the end zone following a 65-yard run.

Rinse, repeat. Beaver River's next possession ended in an interception by Baldwin. A few minutes later, Crandall scored on a 5-yard run.

At the end of the first quarter, the Blue Devils owned a 22-0 lead. That increased to 38-0 at halftime, on touchdown runs of 16 and 59 yards by Bo Turo.

While Turo's touchdown runs were an example of speed and power, Crandall's put Cato-Meridian's offensive scheme on display. Lined up on the right side of the offensive line, Crandall curled around to quarterback Tristan Lee. Instead of accepting the handoff and continuing that momentum toward the left side of the formation, it was a misdirection play that Beaver River didn't see coming. Crandall walked into the end zone almost untouched.

"The misdirection with the Wing-T has always been one of the true advantages," Hannon said. "We've been able to put some of those players together and it's been really effective for us all season. It's kind've our bread and butter this year."

Cody Loveless and Shawn Hurd added scores in the second half, while Nathan Murdock came up with an interception that was returned to the Beavers' 4 and later punched in for a score.

An example of the talent discrepancy: Cato-Meridian fumbled the ball three times (once on a lateral), yet each time was able to pick the ball up and run for a positive gain.

The ball might not bounce that way next week as sectionals begin, when the Blue Devils expect to host Herkimer (though brackets won't be finalized until the end of the weekend).

Hannon believes Adirondack and Dolgeville own the upper tier in Class D, but it's still anyone's ballgame in a win-or-go-home scenario.

"When you get to sectionals, every game is big," Hannon said. "Adirondack and Dolgeville are the clear favorites at this point. We need to take each day and take one more step closer to their level."

