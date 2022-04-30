After tourney's two-year hiatus, Port Byron softball beats Union Springs to defend county title

UNION SPRINGS — It's almost a completely new cast of characters, but Port Byron was able to successfully defend its county title after the tournament's two-year hiatus.

The Panthers topped Union Springs 14-9 in the Cayuga County softball tournament championship on Saturday, completing the first such tournament held since 2019.

"It's awesome to defend our title," Panthers coach Bill DeAngelis said. "The whole outlook of team has changed since then, but they make it look easy. It's a really great feeling."

Two players that were members of that 2019 team — Sadie White and Nikki Namisniak — each played pivotal roles in the latest win.

In her five plate appearances, Namisniak doubled three times and walked the other two. She finished with eight RBIs, a total boosted by a bases-clearing two-bagger in the sixth inning that provided the Panthers some valuable insurance.

"When she comes up with runners on base, I sort've relax coaching third base because I know she's gonna put the ball somewhere," DeAngelis said.

White, Port Byron’s lead-off hitter, went 4-for-4 and scored four times.

The spark to the Panthers' bats, White was forced to leave the game with an injury in the fifth inning and Port Byron was forced to turn to an unexpected source of offense.

After some lineup shifting, freshman Jenna Jump was called upon in the fifth frame with the Panthers behind 9-6. In the first varsity action of her career and facing Wolves ace Hailee Smith, Jump blasted a solo home run to right-center field that jumpstarted a four-run inning and put Port Byron ahead 10-9.

"Jenna works very, very hard," DeAngelis said. "That was the first time she's been in a game all season. She swings the bat well and connected for some nice hits. The confidence is there with her."

One of the keys for Port Byron was to settle down on defense after an eventful first two innings which the teams combined for 10 runs.

Pitcher Hannah Jones worked a 1-2-3 inning in the third. In the final three innings, she allowed only three hits and struck out four.

That defense was at its best in the final inning as Union Springs tried to close the gap. Following a lead-off single by Ava Dennis, Jones induced a double-play ball to second baseman Mackenzie McDowell. Then to close out the game, Jones threw three straight heaters for the game-ending strikeout.

While White and Namisniak led the way, it was far from a two-player show for the Panthers. First baseman Jordan Cook also had three hits to go with two RBIs, while catcher Colleen Jump had two hits, two runs and a walk.

For Union Springs, Dennis went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run. Catcher Kathryn Herrling had two hits, Ella Johnson finished 2-for-4 with three runs, and pitcher Hailee Smith hit 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and a walk.

DeAngelis, the Panthers' first-year head coach, said capturing the county championship was one of the team's major goals for this season. But there is still more the Panthers hope to accomplish.

Port Byron was a section semifinalist in 2019 and 2021, and a deeper run could be in store in 2022.

"I asked the girls at the beginning of the season where they wanted to be. They wanted this first, they wanted to win sectionals and be able to go to states," DeAngelis said. "I can see this team doing that. We have a strong enough team to go that far, so we'll see how that pans out.

"This whole team digs in and gives me everything. Defensively I'm blessed, and offensively I'm more blessed. This team gels as a whole and does a phenomenal job."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.