Aggressive Panthers: Port Byron baseball steals nine bags, defeats Jordan-Elbridge

PORT BYRON — Even in the absence of their head coach, the Panthers are peaking at the right time.

Port Byron baseball defeated Jordan-Elbridge 11-1 on Tuesday at Dana West High School, bumping the Panthers' record to 7-5 on the season.

The game was called with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Port Byron had reached the necessary 10-run differential to end the game.

The win came without Panthers head coach Angelo Biondo, who missed the game due to the expected birth of a newborn. Assistant coach Connor Hermann, a Port Byron graduate, filled in with head coaching duties.

Sometimes an awkward position to be in, Hermann said the team made it easy due to the players' high baseball intelligence.

"A lot of the time, they know what we want them to do before we tell them," Hermann said. "It's a very good group of guys."

Port Byron's fast start, three runs in the first inning, proved enough of a cushion against the Eagles. The Panthers' first three batters of the game — Kody Kurtz, Connor Usowski and Tyler Merkley — all reached base with singles and scored in the opening frame.

After two quiet innings, Port Byron tacked on four more runs in the fourth to eliminate any potential drama. The game was then called in the sixth when Jack Hargreaves scored the Panthers' 11th run.

Beginning with his first-inning single, Merkley had a perfect day at the plate finishing 4-for-4 with three runs and two steals. Usowski (2-for-4, run, steal) and Drew Nolan (2-for-3, run) also posted multi-hit games, and Matt Laird collected four steals in addition to one hit, two walks and a run.

As a team, the Panthers swiped nine bags.

"We were able to put the bat on the ball and keep moving on the bases," Hermann said. "We stole some bases and really put pressure on the defense. I think that's the biggest thing for us, is when we create our offense and generate runs instead of letting the game come to us."

Emerson Derby hit 2-for-3 and scored Jordan-Elbridge's lone run.

Assisted by the mercy rule, Port Byron pitcher Zachary Relfe needed only 61 pitches to get through six innings. He scattered five hits and allowed a single run while striking out four.

When the Eagles put the ball in play against him, it was often with soft contact.

"He looked in complete control," Hermann said. "I kept asking him how he felt, and he kept answering that he was ready to go. He went up there and showed it, and I'm really proud of him."

Even with seven wins, the Panthers may need some help to secure a home sectional game when playoffs begin later this month. Entering Tuesday's game, Port Byron projected as a ninth seed in Class C.

Of Port Byron's remaining seven games, only three are against league opponents. The other four are against Class B squads Canastota (twice), Hannibal and Skaneateles. Wins against those teams will greatly improve sectional positioning.

Even without a favorable seed, Port Byron could be a threat in the Class C postseason. The Panthers advanced to the Section III Class C-1 finals last June and fell to Cooperstown in extra innings in the championship.

Five members of the batting order from that game returned this season, as well as overpowering left-handed pitcher Usowski, who pitched a complete game against Cooperstown in a losing effort.

Port Byron hosts Fabius-Pompey on Thursday, then plays a doubleheader against Canastota on Saturday.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.