SYRACUSE — Dustin Swartwood didn't match his record standard, but he's nonetheless pleased with his performance at the Section III State Qualifier.

Wednesday's meet at Onondaga Community College was central New York athletes' final chance to qualify for the upcoming indoor track and field state championships, and the Auburn senior left no doubt that he remains Section III's top thrower.

Swartwood won the boys weight throw and shot put, clinching a spot at the NYSPHSAA championships in both events for the second straight year.

His best toss in the weight throw — a distance of 69 feet, 8 1/2 inches — was over 13 feet longer than the runner-up. In the shot put, Swartwood bested second-place finisher Will Feeney of Skaneateles by nearly 7 feet, 52-3 to 45-7.

Swartwood is less than a week removed from setting Section III's all-time record in the weight throw, when he threw a distance of 70-3 at last Thursday's Class AA section championships.

Though he didn't match that mark, he was the State Quals' champion by a decisive margin.

"That meet when I hit 70, I was happy and I was content. I came in today with the mindset that it wasn't going to happen again, and that kinda saved me in a sense," Swartwood said. "I'm all about being consistent. Getting to 69 feet, 8 inches is good enough for me, honestly. I'm happy with it."

Swartwood's top weight throw came in his second-to-last attempt out of six. He had exceed 68 feet on two of his previous four tries — all of which would've been good enough to secure first place with ease.

Frustrated with his fourth throw — it went 65 feet — Swartwood rebounded in a big way with the fifth. He knew he got a hold of it, as did his competitors and several spectators who inched closer in anticipation to hear the official announce the distance.

"100 percent (felt like my best throw)," Swartwood said. "Throughout the entire prelims and in the finals, I was just too low and could never get the height I wanted. As I came through my final turn and the throw was up, I thought, 'Ah, perfect.' When it came out of my hands, I was happy. I knew it was good."

Swartwood now has a few weeks to prepare for the state championships, which are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

This time around, he's more at ease having competed at states for both indoor and outdoor track last year as a junior.

"When you know not to kill yourself on practice throws and just settle in during the competition, it's so much better than going in blind," Swartwood said. "That meet is such a big meet. It's huge compared to these. I guess now I'm more confident and kinda more excited for it."

To reach the state championships, an athlete must finish first or second in their respective event at State Quals, or come in third and meet a pre-determined qualifying standard.

Because of that, Swartwood won't be alone at states. Teammate Kyleen Brady earned a berth, by placing second in the girls 3000m run (10:10.28). Brady's time, according to MileSplit, is one of the 50 best marks in the nation. Chris Howard was fourth in the boys 1600m run, besting the state standard by about three seconds.

Also for Auburn, Rhian Crowley came in sixth in the girls weight throw and ninth in the shot put; Ali Pineau was third in the girls 3000m run; Jerry Czyz was eighth in both the boys 600m run and long jump; Keegan Brady was fourth in the boys 1000m run; Owen Gasper was ninth in the boys 3200m run; and Abigail Ringwood was sixth in the girls 1500m run.

In the relays, the Maroons' boys 4x800m team (Keegan Brady, Gasper, Nathaniel Bennett and Howard) came in fifth. The boys 4x400m team (Bennett, Gavin Hickey, Payton Hickey, Czyz) was sixth. The girls 4x800m relay (Kyleen Brady, Pineau, Ringwood, Addison Cooper) came in seventh.

For other Cayuga County-area teams, Skaneateles' Kyla Palmer will also be making a return to the state championships with first-place performances in the girls 600m run (1:35.62) and the 300m dash (40.97 seconds). Max Paciorek was the runner-up in the boys high jump and will advance to states. Maddie Wright was third in the girls high jump, and missed the state-qualifying standard by an inch.

Gallery: Local athletes compete at Section III track and field state qualifier at SRC Arena