Auburn High School athlete Deanna Palmer signed her NJCAA letter of intent on Tuesday to play softball at Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua in 2020 in front of her family and teammates.
Palmer chose Nov. 19th for her signing date to honor the birthdate of her grandfather, Jonas Palmer. She also credited her parents, Christopher and Christine Palmer, for her success.
“Deanna will be a great addition to our team, academically and athletically," said Finger Lakes coach Jerry Hoover in a press release. "Her solid ability on the field matched with high academic performance and motivation are what we look for in a student-athlete.”
You have free articles remaining.
Palmer currently plays softball for Auburn High School, she enters her sixth year playing at first and third base. She also plays for the Monroe Blazers, a fastpitch softball travel team based out of Rochester. Previously, she has played ASA travel ball for the Auburn Extreme, Dynamic Ducks and CNY Elite.
Palmer has earned second team and Salt City Athletic Conference honorable mention as a varsity field hockey player at Auburn.
Palmer was also a recipient of a NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Award. She considered offers from Wells College and Keuka College and plans on studying business and communications at Finger Lakes to prepare for a career as a marketing executive while concurrently pursuing her passion of coaching softball and field hockey.