AUBURN — Auburn and Christian Brothers Academy hadn't played in nearly two years, since the latter beat the former for Section III's Class A title.

New faces, new classifications, but an eerily similar result for the Maroons' baseball team.

In a matchup between two of the section's top Class AA teams, Auburn was on the wrong end of a pitchers duel losing to CBA 5-0 on Tuesday at Falcon Park.

With the loss, the Maroons wrap up the regular season with a 15-5 record, and will await their sectional seeding.

A win would've likely ensured one of the section's top two seeds.

"Come next week, if we have this result we're done. This one hurts because we wanted to win our last game before sectionals and go in with some good confidence," Auburn coach John Turcsik said. "This doesn't necessarily take away our confidence. We went up against a good pitcher and a good team, and unfortunately didn't play our best tonight."

With Maroons left-handed pitcher Lucas West and CBA counterpart Luke Boule trading outs through five innings, each baserunner took on added significance.

CBA was the first to challenge. Boule opened the fourth with a lead-off double, but an athletic catch by Auburn centerfielder Steven Ambroggio in the following at-bat prevented the CBA runner from advancing. West struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Auburn responded in the fifth, putting three runners on. Outs in a rundown, followed by an inning-ending force out, kept the game scoreless.

In the sixth, CBA finally solved West. Jack Landau's RBI single ensured the game's first run, and, after the Brothers loaded the bases, Ethan Harris added a two-run single for a 3-0 Brothers lead.

CBA tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh.

It took 6 2/3 innings, but the Maroons chased Boule in the seventh after the CBA pitcher allowed a hit to Cooper Polcovich, then drilled Owen Birchard with a pitch. Auburn was unable to ruin the shutout bid against reliever Casey Vaughn, who nabbed the final out.

West finished with eight strikeouts, seven hits and three runs against in six innings. Turcsik said the outcome did not reflect his starting pitcher's performance.

"West and Boule both pitched great today. CBA got some hits in the sixth inning there, and that was the difference," Turcsik said. "I thought (West) pitched a decent ballgame and I'm happy with it. It seemed like it'd be the team that scores first wins, and then they tacked on a couple runs."

Auburn now has several days of rest — unlike teams like CBA, who'll be busy the remainder of the week — to prepare for sectionals. Barring several teams opting out, the Maroons should host a sectional game in the opening round.

Grouped among several teams that can win it all, Turcsik hopes his team is the one that heats up when postseason play begins.

"It's gonna be the team that gets hot, catches a couple breaks and finds a way to win three games," Turcsik said. "I definitely think we have that capability and potential in our team. It's just a matter of going out and doing it. I'm excited to see what happens next week and how we fare."

Auburn will learn its opening opponent on Sunday.

Gallery: Auburn baseball battles Christian Brothers Academy in regular season finale