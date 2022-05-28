Auburn baseball shuts out Whitesboro to advance to section championship game

ONONDAGA — Auburn baseball is returning to the Class A section championship game.

The Maroons shut out previously undefeated Whitesboro 3-0 in the Section III semifinal Saturday at Onondaga Community College.

It's the second straight year Auburn will play for the section title, and second straight year the team advanced past Whitesboro in the semifinals.

The Warriors entered the game 16-0 and were Class A's No. 1 overall seed.

The Maroons' final three outs came from an unlikely source. Jason Irwin, normally Auburn's first baseman, entered the game with none out in the bottom of the seventh inning and two runners on.

Irwin recorded three strikeouts, including a third out with the bases loaded, to allow the Maroons to move on.

Auburn opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Kevin Dolan reached on a single, stole second base and advanced to third on the throw, and then scored on a wild pitch.

Insurance came in the third, when Whitesboro couldn't corral a ground ball by Lucas West that allowed one run to score. Jayden DeAngelis' RBI single tacked on another run for a 3-0 lead.

From then on, the pitcher West and Auburn's defense escaped one jam after another.

Whitesboro loaded the bases in the second and fourth innings. A diving catch in center field by Myles McBride saved runs in the second, while West struck out Ty Montose to cap off the fourth.

A two-out triple by the Warriors' Brian Zbytniewski in the fifth also didn't result in a run, as West worked another inning-ending strikeout.

McBride, an eighth-grader, replaced West on the mound in the sixth and allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base. Whitesboro again failed to plate any runs, as McBride retired three straight runners.

Auburn (14-6) moves on to face Cortland in the championship game on Monday. The teams split their two prior meetings during the regular season — the Maroons beat Cortland on its own turf on May 2, but the Tigers answered with a win the following day at Falcon Park.

It's Auburn's second straight trip to the Class A section championship. The Maroons fell to CBA in the title game last spring.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.