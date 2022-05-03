Auburn baseball's hopes for league title slip after loss to Cortland

AUBURN — If Auburn baseball wants to win another league title, the Maroons will need a little help.

Auburn was three outs away from controlling its own destiny in the Salt City Athletic Conference. A late error and two seventh-inning runs by Cortland, however, has stripped the Maroons of that power.

Auburn fell to Cortland 2-1 on Tuesday at Falcon Park, and the Purple Tigers are now in the driver's seat for the SCAC title. The Maroons now have three intra-conference losses compared to just one for Cortland.

The Purple Tigers' only SCAC loss came Monday against Auburn, and the Maroons were hoping to complete a home-and-home sweep. Leading 1-0 entering the final inning, Auburn was on its way to doing so.

An error by Auburn, just a day after winning on such a play, proved costly.

"We're gonna use this as a learning experience," Auburn coach John Turcsik said. "It'll help us be where we want to be at the end of the year. You can see on their faces that this one hurt, this one stung because we knew we controlled our own destiny. But I'm confident in our guys, and we have an opportunity to compete and win every game."

Dating back to 2019, Auburn and Cortland have consistently been two of Section III's most competitive Class A programs. The Maroons have owned their counterparts though, winning each of their last four meetings entering Tuesday's game.

That includes a sectional quarterfinal game in spring 2019, both meetings in 2021 and Monday's game, which was Cortland's first defeat of the season.

Offense was hard to come by on Tuesday. In a scoreless game in the top of the fifth against Maroons starter Lucas West, Cortland worked three straight two-out walks to load the bases.

Turcsik then called upon Myles McBride, an eighth-grader who is a recent junior varsity call-up, to get Auburn out of the jam.

The plan worked to perfection. McBride induced a ground out to the inning.

"Him coming into that spot isn't easy for anybody," Turcsik said. "As a coach you're a little nervous for him because it is a big spot, but the way he's been throwing we have a lot of confidence in him. He came in and got a big out. It's great to have a kid that can come in at that age and deliver in a big spot. It's not normal. He's got a bright future ahead of him."

In the bottom half, Mac Maher put the ball in play and the Cortland infield fumbled which allowed Owen Birchard to score the game's opening run on a plate at the plate.

That was the only offense Auburn could muster, but the Maroons were still in a position to win it in the seventh.

It wasn't to be. Cortland's Max Gambitta led off with a walk, which prompted Turcsik to pull McBride in favor of Birchard. The first batter that Birchard faced, Andrew Partigianoni, dropped down a bunt that Auburn was unable to corral. That allowed the game-tying run to score, and a few at-bats later Partigianoni also came home for the eventual game-winning run.

Auburn's typically able offense was held in check by the Purple Tigers' Kooper Knabe, who limited the Maroons to only two hits (Birchard had one, Maher the other) thanks to a deceptive side-winding delivery.

Turcsik isn't panicking despite the lack of runs, as Auburn entered the game on a seven-game winning streak. While the Maroons' league title hopes are slipping, exciting times could still be ahead.

"Our bats have been swinging very well for the better part of the year," Turcsik said. "We just ran into a very good pitcher tonight. He threw hard and mixed up his pitches. That made it tough for us. In games like this with good pitching, you've gotta find ways to make runs happen."

