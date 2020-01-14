Auburn boys basketball dazzles with prolific passing in win over Fowler

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Entering this season, Marsh knew his players would need to share the wealth offensively to be successful. Departing from last season was the program's all-time leading scorer Kaleb Cook, who also held other records including single-game scoring.

Against the Falcons, scoring was not an issue. The Maroons were well on their way to the century mark before Marsh pulled his starters to begin the fourth quarter. For the final eight minutes, Auburn was methodical with the ball, contrasting its up-tempo pace present through the first three quarters.

While Beal, Churney and Jay Baranick have often carried the scoring load this season, Edwards could be an X-factor should Auburn make a postseason run. During Marsh's tenure that dates back five years, the Maroons have been limited at times due to lack of size and lack of a consistent threat around the rim.

While Marsh thinks Edwards is actually playing out of position as a center, that doesn't mean he hasn't been effective.