Auburn boys basketball overcomes slow start to win sectional opener against ESM

AUBURN — For better or worse, the Maroons have a habit of making their games interesting.

In the latest theatrics, Auburn burned a timeout only 28 seconds in and found itself behind by 11 in the opening minutes.

No matter, the Maroons are still moving on.

Overcoming its slow start, Auburn boys basketball defeated East Syracuse Minoa 56-48 in the preliminary round of the Section III Class A playoffs.

The Maroons (11-10) move on to face top-seeded New Hartford (18-2) next Tuesday in the section quarterfinals.

For much of the first quarter, it looked as though the only place Auburn's players were advancing was to spring season. But the Maroons' defense — after allowing 17 points in the first quarter — held the Spartans to only 31 the rest of the way.

"We're a young team and we were all jacked up, and we haven't had sectionals in two years," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said. "Except for (DeSean Strachan), none of these kids were on the floor when we lost in sectionals to Baldwinsville two years ago.

"We own the second half which is great — I'd much rather have it that way — but we get off to a slow start and the team puts me in position to worry. We found our rhythm and our press really changed the complexion of the game."

Junior DeSean Strachan proved once again why he remains the Maroons' catalyst.

Held scoreless for much of the first quarter, and at one point retired to the bench, Strachan's 10 straight points brought Auburn within three, 17-14, early in the second quarter.

Auburn finally tied the score at 29 with 5:25 left in the third quarter following Kevin Dolan's corner 3 and Strachan's steal and score. Thirty seconds later, Strachan's drive to the hoop provided the Maroons their first lead, an advantage that wasn't relinquished.

The guard finished with a game-high 28 points. He was the only Auburn player to reach double figures, and also contributed four rebounds and four steals.

The key to his turnaround, according to Marsh, was recognizing the Spartans' box-and-one defense and dishing to teammates when necessary to propel the offensive flow.

"That's when we started to get going. I said, 'Seany, let the game come to you. Your game is getting out and flying, so let's box out and run,'" Marsh said.

While Strachan's scoring total was unmatched, several other unsung heroes came up big in the second half. Mason Jasniewski scored four points in the final two minutes to keep Auburn's cushy lead, while big man Carter Sawyer (four points, team-high 11 rebounds) provided a valuable presence in the paint, especially when starter Tony Borges fouled out in the fourth.

"I've been saying all year that they're ready to contribute," Marsh said. "Mason Jasniewski played the best game of his life. He was all over the place and made a big layup at the end. Carter is not a big stat guy, but he was rebounding tonight and gave us a big lift. We just need those guys to help out."

Marsh is well aware of the test that awaits Auburn next week. He recalled that Auburn was a regular participant in New Hartford's home tournament and took it to the host Spartans via a double-digit victory.

After a look at then-freshman Zach Philipkoski though, Marsh joked with the New Hartford coach John Randall that the Maroons wouldn't be back until his graduation. Sectional play will interrupt that plan.

Marsh also referenced his second year with the Maroons in 2016-17, when underdog Auburn traveled to West Genesee and nearly upset the talent-laden Wildcats, ultimately losing by four in a thriller.

"(New Hartford) is 18-2 for a reason. They have a tremendous team and are third-ranked in the state with home court," Marsh said. "But I will remind everybody that my second year here, we lost to a West Genny team that had three Division I players. We outplayed them and a couple bounces go our way, we're moving on.

"We'll play hard. Knowing our modus operandi, we'll probably be down and I'll use all my time outs in the first quarter. But we'll make a comeback because the kids have heart and they battle."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

