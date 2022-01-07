Auburn boys basketball storms out to early lead, holds off Cortland

AUBURN — Auburn boys basketball's 2021-22 season will be an exercise in growth and patience.

The Maroons showed plenty of the former on Friday against Cortland. They're still working on the latter.

Auburn was able to beat the Tigers 46-39 at Auburn High to push its record over .500 for the first time this season (5-4).

In the process, the Maroons showed off some of their best traits (explosiveness) and some of their worst (inexperience).

In a good way, Auburn showed little patience in the first quarter, storming out to a 14-0 lead, propelled by a quick start from DeSean Strachan (finished with 25 points) and Kevin Dolan.

"We knew Cortland wasn't gonna go away. I really thought our younger guys stepped up," Maroons coach Jim Marsh said. "Mason Jasniewski hasn't played a lot but he's stepped up the last two games and did a great job. (Tony Borges) missed a couple shots he normally makes, but he was really tough."

Dolan had a key play midway through the opening quarter when he knocked down a 3, despite being knocked down by Cortland's Gaven Truman. Dolan dropped in the ensuing free throw to complete a rare four-point play.

The Tigers didn't score their first basket until there was 2:30 left in the first frame, when Max Gambitta scored a bucket. By then, Auburn was already ahead by 14 points.

At the end of the first, the Maroons controlled a 19-4 lead. That increased to a 21-point advantage during the second quarter when Auburn — particularly the electrifying Strachan — was clicking on all cylinders.

Then Auburn showed its relative youth, allowing Cortland to climb back into the game. Marsh was particularly frustrated at the end of the half. With the shot clock off, Marsh instructed his offense to hold for the final shot. Instead, Auburn missed an early shot attempt, turned the ball over and allowed Cortland's Carter Baum to score a layup at the buzzer.

Auburn's lead, which was once 21 points, had diminished to only eight at the half.

Similar mistakes occurred in the second half. Marsh again wanted to hold for the final shot of the third quarter but that did not come to fruition because of a premature shot attempt. Then in the fourth, with Auburn protecting the lead, he wanted his offense to drain clock on every possession.

That's against the nature of the young team that consistently wanted to attack. Fortunately for Marsh and the Maroons, their defense more than made up for some ill-advised offensive possessions.

Auburn held Cortland to only 16 points in the final 16 minutes, completing their win with Borges' emphatic block on the Tigers' final possession.

"That'll happen with younger guys, but we should know better," Marsh said. "You want them to understand it now because when we get to sectionals, that can cost you a game.

"(Strachan) has one motor, and we talk every day about being more patient, but it's just not in his DNA. He plays hard all the time and it's awful tough to stop him from getting to the rim."

Strachan and Dolan were Auburn's only scorers to exceed single figures. Next to Strachan's 25, Dolan posted 10.

Marsh knows he'll have most his players for the remainder of next season and next. Dolan is the only graduating senior following this season.

Despite the youth, there's enough potential growth that Auburn hopes to obtain an SCAC league title and then see what happens in sectionals.

"The league is brutal," Marsh said. "Jamesville-DeWitt is picking up the pieces. Fulton we beat in overtime. East Syracuse Minoa we split with. It's a great league to play in. We try to go for a league title and get into sectionals and see what we can do.

"This team has an awful lot of potential and we're getting there, slowly but surely. I'm not the most patient guy, but I'm trying to be."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.