Auburn boys golf dropped their second match of the season on Friday, falling to Oswego 209-224.

Carter Mizo had Auburn's lowest-scoring round with a 40. Lucas Brown had a 45, Christian Hogan and Colin Tardif both scored 46s. Trey Masters posted a 47.

Auburn (2-2) returns to the links next Friday at Fulton.

