AUBURN — Auburn boys lacrosse's game against Cortland on Tuesday was emblematic of the Maroons' season.

Start slow, storm back.

Trailing by two less than five minutes into the game, Auburn fought back to beat Cortland 17-5 at Holland Stadium.

With the win, the Maroons are back a .500 for the first time since the start of the season.

It was the road less traveled to get to this point. Auburn dropped its first four games of the spring and were held to less than five scores in three of those games.

Early struggles, a season does not make. Auburn has now won five of its last six games, outscoring opponents 79-33 during that stretch.

In all five wins, the Maroons have surrendered less than 10 goals.

"This is a team that's learning. Every game and every practice, we're building," Maroons coach Matt Smith said. "We have a lot of young guys at key positions, and they're learning the game. We've come together and played more team offense and more team lacrosse.

"We lost 14 seniors after last season, so we knew it would be this way. Again, we're going through lacrosse puberty and hopefully by the end of the year we're men."

Auburn took another step forward against the Tigers, and showed some resiliency.

Cortland took a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes and remained ahead through the end of the first quarter as both teams were plagued by turnovers.

In the second quarter, the floodgates opened. Auburn beat Tigers goalie Declan Vail six times in that frame — with Aiden Musso scoring twice — to enter halftime with a 7-4 lead.

Two goals in the first three minutes of the third quarter, one from Musso and the other by Luke Mizro, put Auburn in front by five, 9-4.

That proved enough cushion for the Maroons to secure their fifth win of the year.

"I like how we rebounded, and how the guys recognized the mistakes they were making and corrected them themselves," Smith said. "Young players realized they needed to play like mature players, and had that next-play mentality we've been preaching all year."

Musso led the offensive attack with four goals and one assist. Luke Mizro added three goals. Matthew Smith, Noah Conley, Charlie Cunningham and Elijah Scott recorded two apiece. Rocco Villano and Jack Pineau rounded out the scoring.

That depth in scoring will be needed if the Maroons are to continue their positive stretch. In order to obtain its first winning record of the year, Auburn will have to beat a familiar foe in East Syracuse Minoa, when the teams meet on Thursday at ESM.

The Spartans, like the Maroons, are a traditional Class B section contender that's still trying to find its footing this season. But Smith, keener than most on ESM's capabilities, knows his team needs to battle for four quarters to come away with a win.

"We need to have that competitive mentality and play like lions on Thursday," Smith said. "This is a very good ESM team. They play hard and play together like a team. We're gonna have our hands full, but I think our boys are up for the challenge. I can't wait to see how they respond. That's gonna be the true test for me. We're looking forward to it, as is ESM."