Auburn boys lacrosse unable to keep pace with Jamesville-DeWitt

Auburn couldn't sustain that momentum, however, as J-D scored the next two goals to force Smith into taking a timeout. Zach Crosby and Trey Masters each netted goals prior to halftime to keep the Maroons within striking distance, down 8-5.

It began to unravel for Auburn in the third quarter. The Maroons were hemmed in their own side of the field for the first 2:40 of the third quarter, unable to gain possession and escape. A couple crucial saves from Jackson Siddall kept the Red Rams, temporarily, off the board. Finally able to clear, the ball found its way to Ty Hlywa who scored Auburn's six goal of the night.

That was the final time the Maroons solved J-D's defense. The Red Rams scored the game's next eight goals to snuff out Auburn's comeback attempt.

Far too often for Smith's liking, the offense in an effort to regroup in a possession would put the ball on the ground. More often than not, J-D would scoop it up and transition the other way.

Smith hopes the game of hot potato will end with more practice time.