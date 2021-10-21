Auburn clinches sectional position, beats East Syracuse Minoa with 501 rushing yards

EAST SYRACUSE — Down, but not out.

In a season full of peaks and valleys, that might as well be Auburn football's mantra.

Needing a win to clinch a berth in the Section III Class A playoffs, the Maroons fought back from a two-score deficit to defeat East Syracuse Minoa on Thursday 38-33.

Auburn rode a 404-yard performance from running back Eli Benson. Benson, whose size rivals many of the defensive linemen that attempt to slow him down, scored four of the Maroons' five touchdowns.

Backup Delmar Goldsmith had the other, a 52-yard trip to the end zone in relief of Benson, who briefly exited in the third quarter.

"I can't remember one of our backs ever putting up 400," Maroons coach Dave Moskov said. "That's pretty impressive. Those were some long runs.

"Delmar filled that void when Benson needed a rest. He got a touchdown when we needed it, he got a first down when we needed it. He stepped up big time."

Auburn seemed destined for the Class A crossover game, instead of sectionals, for much of the first half. East Syracuse Minoa scored on its opening drive and led 20-8 midway through the second quarter.

Down by two scores and drenched in rain, the Maroons could've laid down, accepting that it wasn't their night and wasn't their season.

They didn't. Auburn scored to cut ESM's lead to four before halftime. Then on the opening possession of the second half, Benson ran for a 72-yard touchdown — one play after his 61-yard score was wiped out by a holding penalty. For the first time on the night, the Maroons held a lead, 22-20.

The teams traded scores to close out the third quarter, with Auburn ahead 30-26.

ESM was on the verge on regaining the lead with nine minutes to go, but a costly mistake was another boost for Auburn. The Spartans' Luke Shamy caught a pass for a first down at the Maroons' 5, but linebacker Mekhi Bailey applied a tackle and knocked the ball loose. Bailey then swallowed up the football for a fumble recovery at Auburn's 2.

A seven-play, 98-yard drive ensued, that ended in a 6-yard score by Benson.

ESM didn't go out quietly, however. The Spartans answered with a touchdown with 3:44 left, trimming Auburn's lead to 38-33.

Following a failed onside kick attempt that was recovered by Auburn's Bailey, all the Maroons' offense needed was a first down.

Instead, Auburn faced a fourth-and-6 at midfield, prompting a potential season-defining decision for Moskov: Either go for it to try and end the game, or punt the ball and force ESM to drive the length of the field, understanding that a touchdown could end the Maroons' sectional hopes.

Moskov opted for the punt, which went out of bounds at ESM's 28. The Spartans gained only 2 yards on the next three plays. Then, on a fourth-and-8 from the ESM 30, quarterback Tyler Bell was intercepted by Elijah Scott.

"With the amount of time left, we were hoping to get a little field position," Moskov said of his decision to punt. "Our punts hadn't worked out on a couple earlier occasions, so we were really considering going for it. Thankfully, (DeSean Strachan) kicked it out of bounds, and then the defense stepped up big time."

Auburn, again flying by the seat of its pants, is back in the postseason. This sectional berth though might be one of the unlikeliest. Affected by illnesses and the injury bug, the Maroons had to cancel last week's game against Fayetteville-Manlius.

That came after a blowout loss at West Genesee on Oct. 8, which dropped the Maroons' record to 3-3.

Down, but not out.

"We were down to 16 kids on the practice field for a couple weeks," Moskov said. "But the greatest test you can have is facing adversity, and when you get through it, it can be the most joyous time of your life. It's a grind and I think the kids buy into that and understand there's gonna tough times.

"It's never fun going through it, but you saw tonight how much fun it is when you come out on the other end."

There's much to be settled this weekend for playoff positioning, but Auburn will likely travel to Indian River, who is currently the lone undefeated team in Class A's National Conference.

Can Auburn again travel to Indian River and pull off an upset like in 2019, the last time sectional tournaments were held?

"Right now, it's all about Monday's practice," Moskov said. "We've been so focused on the day-to-day activities. I haven't really looked at the playoffs or the schedules. We just said that if we win tonight, we're in. That's all we cared about. I don't care who we're playing or where we're going. At this point, we're focused on taking care of our business and whatever adversity we face."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

