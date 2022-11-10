Auburn cross country runners making habit of state championship appearances

Auburn's cross country program went the entire 2010s without a runner qualifying for the New York state championships.

These days, the Maroons are making a habit of it.

Auburn will send its entire boys team and multiple girls to the NYSPHSAA championship meet at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill this Saturday, thanks to the Maroons' performance last weekend at the Section III Class A championships.

The Maroons' boys captured their first section title since 1987 as six runners finished in the top 21 of the Class A race. Per New York state's qualifying procedure, section championship teams earn automatic bids to the fall's final meet.

Auburn's victory ended a dominant run by Fayetteville-Manlius. The Hornets were Class A champions every year from 2017 to 2021, but this year finished runner-up to the Maroons.

"I had confidence in them. I knew how hard they worked and they all took a big step this summer," said Auburn coach Greg Stowell. "They were all unbelievably committed. They started to see results and I think you're encouraged by that.

"It was interesting because we hadn't won any invitationals. We knew we were close, but not everyone had clicked on the same day. You knew it could happen, it was just a matter of putting the pieces together at the right time."

The boys won't be alone. Auburn will have two representatives in the girls race, as Kyleen Brady and Ali Pineau each qualified for states with top 10 finishes.

Each punched their ticket by finishing among the top five non-champion runners. Brady, who placed third overall, was a no-doubter. Pineau, by finishing ninth, was able to nab the final individual berth.

"We had expectations that (Brady) would be really competitive at the top and that's what we pushed her to do. We were thrilled with how she finished," Stowell said. "We knew Ali had a chance, and we pinpointed a couple people for her to shoot for. If she got these couple people, who she'd been really close with throughout the year, she would make it. She's very focused when it comes down to it. She kept those people close and within the last mile was able to pull ahead and secure a spot."

As the Maroons ready for this weekend, preparation includes a fine line. Stowell and girls coach Karen Simmonds-Brady want their runners to remain sharp, but also allow aches and pains to heal.

"We don't want them to lose that racing edge, but we don't want them to be way too tired and go overboard," Stowell said. "A lot of it is maintenance and focus and being really efficient with everything. Sometimes they need reminders because they're high schoolers to drink water and get enough sleep, little things like that."

One advantage Auburn, and Section III's other runners, will have is familiarity with the upcoming course. It'll mark the second straight weekend that the Maroons race at V-V-S, as sectional championships were held there as well.

According to the NYSPHSAA record books, this is only the second time in 70 years of races that V-V-S has hosted the New York state championship. The last was in 2011.

Stowell described V-V-S's three-mile course as relatively flat terrain with some rolling hills, but nothing too drastic.

Runners will begin at the school's football field and spend most of the first mile trekking between several athletic fields before entering a wooded area southwest of the school.

The second mile is predominantly grassy terrain that cuts through a disc golf course on the west side of the school. As runners begin the third mile, they'll retrace the path in the woods before a final sprint that concludes on the school track.

"Some of these guys have done the course probably eight or nine times throughout their career," Stowell said. "There's a lot of nice familiarity with it. They know the ins and outs of the course, and what parts will be sloppy and where we can pick up spots. It's a nice little advantage to have."

Another benefit will be having multiple veterans accustomed to the experience.

When it comes to individual state championships, whether it be cross country, track and field or swimming, the enormity of such events can be overwhelming.

Junior Chris Howard, freshman Owen Gasper and Brady all ran at last year's championship race. Whether it serves to calm their own nerves or nerves of others, that experience should be beneficial.

"I kinda overheard them talking to the other runners, like Kyleen talking to Ali or the boys talking to the others, just kinda relaying the message that everyone there is fast," Stowell said. "It is a little different than a normal invitational where there's a wider range of people running. Everyone there has qualified and is the best of their team and their section. Even though it's fast, they want to relay the message that, 'Remember, you are too' and don't get too overwhelmed or too nervous.

"It might seem daunting, but at the end of the day you're still lacing up your shoes and running."

Adding to the excitement for Auburn: Of the nine total runners included on the entry list, none are seniors.

The future, along with the present, looks bright for the Maroons.

"I know how hard they work and I'm fortunate enough to coach them," Stowell said. "I'm really proud because they take it upon themselves. It takes a lot of self-discipline, to put the work in even when they're not feeling great. And they lean on each other a lot too and treat each other like family members. They pull each other up when they're down and encourage each other when they're doing well. I'm proud of what they've done this year and there's a lot of good things down the road too."