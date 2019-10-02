AUBURN — The Maroons earned a split in their only home meet of the season
The Auburn cross country teams both topped Cortland but fell to East Syracuse-Minoa. The boys won 23-35 over the Purple Tigers and were edged by the Spartans 27-30. The girls lost to East Syracuse-Minoa 23-33, while Cortland ran incomplete.
"We beat Cortland but we lost to ES-M close," Maroons coach Gregory Stowell said. "It was a close meet. The girls ran really well too. They lost to ES-M, but they all had really nice times."
Jimmy Vasile was Auburn's top finisher in the boys varsity race. The junior was the runner-up with a time of 17:39.
"He's a workhorse," Stowell said. "He comes to practice every day with the best attitude. He's ready to work and do whatever we ask of him as far as training goes and as far as being a leader goes. He's always there ready to go."
The Maroons' James Cuddy came in third place (18:11), followed by Jack Moochler in fourth (18:16), Jack Carbonaro in 14th (20:36) and Aaron Williams in 15th (20:58).
"Both Jack Moochler and James Cuddy ran really strong races today," Stowell said. "It was some of their best running. Maybe not their best times because it wasn't a particularly fast course ... but the only way we were going to beat Cortland is if we ran 1-2-3, and they were able to beat their first guy. They went out, were mentally strong and made it happen."
On the girls side, Auburn sophomore Bethany Lorenzo took second place with a time of 21:42.
"Bethany is a really hard worker," Maroons coach Karen Simmonds-Brady said. "She's been putting in time the entire year, and working really hard. She's improved a ton over the last year. You just can't beat her work ethic. She deserves every bit of success she has."
Auburn's Natalie Calandra-Ryan placed fourth (22:49), Analicia Scoggins came in seventh (23:55), Meada Helmick took ninth (24:27) and Colleen Reilly finished 11th (25:44).
"They're all doing really well," Simmonds-Brady said. "Someone who has been improving every race is Analicia Scoggins. ... She's got a great future and every race she's gotten better and better."
The Maroons' three seniors were honored before the first race. Both Auburn teams boast young rosters with lots of talent expected to filter in from the modified team over the next couple seasons.
Simmonds-Brady pointed out the Auburn boys modified took first place at the prestigious McQuaid Inviational.
"We have kind of a young team in general, and there's a lot of dedicated runners on the modified that will be coming up in the next couple years that are going to be impressive," Simmonds-Brady said.
Auburn is set to compete in the Tully Invitational on Saturday. For Stowell, the event will be a good measuring stick for his squad.
"This is a nice, positive way to head in there," Stowell said. "It's nice because we'll see a lot of other people in our league and section. It'll be good to see how we match up now that we're well into the season with our main competition — both individually and team-wise."