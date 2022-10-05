Auburn cross country sweeps tri-meet against Cortland, Oswego

AUBURN — The Auburn cross country teams are stacking success.

The Maroons' boys and girls swept a tri-meet at Holland Stadium on Wednesday, against Cortland and Oswego.

The Auburn boys team picked up a 20-37 victory over Oswego, and beat Cortland 15-50. The Maroons' girls defeated Oswego 20-32, while Cortland ran incomplete.

"This season has been going really well," said girls varsity coach Karen Simmonds-Brady. "We've been building the team up for several years now. The boys team is really strong and we've got a lot of depth. The girls team is strong too even though we don't have the same numbers. We've got some strong frontrunners and a nice pack that comes in behind them. Everyone's looking really good and working very hard."

Wednesday was only the second time Auburn has hosted a meet this fall. The Maroons' course runs around the perimeter of Holland Stadium and the surrounding practice fields. It then takes a quick jaunt through the trails north of Cayuga Community College, before another lap around the stadium.

The race finishes with a 100-yard sprint on Holland Stadium's turf field.

Jerry Czyz finished as the runner-up in the boys race for Auburn, completing the course with a time of 19:24. His completion started a run of five consecutive Maroons finishers: Owen Gasper (19:42), Keegan Brady (19:42), Ryan Maher (19:43) and Chris Howard (19:43).

Czyz is rebounding this fall after a multi-year struggle. He was unable to compete as per usual the last couple fall seasons.

"He's coming along really well," Simmonds-Brady said. "He was out for many months and missed two seasons with an illness. He was one of our top runners at the time, so it's been a hard comeback for him. He's been clawing his way back and I hope to see him get back up there again."

Auburn had three of the top five times in the girls varsity race, led by Kyleen Brady's winning time of 21:12. Teammate Ali Pineau was the runner-up (21:19), while Madison Baldwin took fifth (24:37).

Not included in Auburn's final times was sophomore Nora Burroughs. Burroughs, who transferred to the Auburn school district from Southern Cayuga, is unable to compete with the Maroons' varsity team in an official capacity this year. Despite that, she was the third unofficial finisher against Cortland and Oswego.

Her, coupled with Brady and Pineau, form a strong triumvirate of up-and-coming girls runners for the Maroons.

Auburn has two more invitationals remaining before postseason runs begin. The Maroons will travel to Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx this weekend to compete in the Manhattan Invitational. Then the following weekend, the Maroons are among several Cayuga County-area teams running at the Weedsport Invitational.

The SCAC league meet is set for Oct. 19, while the section championships take place Nov. 5 at V-V-S.

"I want to see everyone continue to do what they're doing," Simmonds-Brady said. "Everyone's getting better. We're still training through our meets early in the season, and when we get later on we'll back off (the training) a little bit so their performances should get stronger and stronger. I just hope to see them continue to progress like they have been."