Auburn field hockey continues rebound season, beats Cato-Meridian for ninth win

While one tally proved enough, the Maroons' Sarah Fritz added two more — one less than minute into the third quarter, and another a minute into the fourth — to provide some cushion in a decisive win.

By game's end, Auburn attempted over 20 penalty corners, which helped end a mini offensive drought following consecutive shutout losses.

"Our transition game worked really well," Dann said. "We always had that open sideline person and made sure we utilized that."

One major adjustment for Auburn, particularly on the penalty corners, was the field. The Maroons play their home games at Holland Stadium, where the turf allows for fast play and easier ball-handling.

That's in stark contrast to Cato-Meridian. The Blue Devils' field is covered in thick grass, which can limit offensive play. Several times, especially on penalty corners, a pass attempt stopped several feet short of the intended target.

According to Maroons coach Sarah Pitcher, this was the only game this season Auburn did not play on a turf surface.

Auburn has only two games remaining before sectionals. The Maroons host Weedsport on Friday for senior night, then have a week off before traveling to East Syracuse Minoa on Oct. 15.