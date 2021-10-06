Auburn field hockey continues rebound season, beats Cato-Meridian for ninth win

CATO — The Maroons were happy to be on the field last fall, even if score results weren't always positive.
This fall, it's a different story.
Auburn field hockey continued a turnaround season on Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Cato-Meridian at Cato-Meridian High School.
With the win, the Maroons improve to 9-3 on the season and snap a two-game skid. Those nine wins are a drastic improvement from last year's COVID-interrupted season, which Auburn managed only one win in eight games.
"The key is that we all talk to each other and we make sure we know how to communicate," said senior Ellie Dann. "It comes from the bond we have. There's a deeper connection."
Auburn wasn't quite as dynamic this time around against the Blue Devils — the teams met Sept. 11 with the Maroons winning by nine — but controlled possession and frequently tested Cato-Meridian goalie Marissa Batholomew (seven saves).
Bartholomew was up to the task in the second quarter, despite seemingly endless penalty corner attempts by the Maroons.
But the bend-and-don't-break effort by the Blue Devils defense couldn't sustain, and with less than two minutes left in the first half, Auburn's Ahndria Wilson took a shot from about 10 yards that crossed the goal line for the game's first goal.
While one tally proved enough, the Maroons' Sarah Fritz added two more — one less than minute into the third quarter, and another a minute into the fourth — to provide some cushion in a decisive win.
By game's end, Auburn attempted over 20 penalty corners, which helped end a mini offensive drought following consecutive shutout losses.
"Our transition game worked really well," Dann said. "We always had that open sideline person and made sure we utilized that."
One major adjustment for Auburn, particularly on the penalty corners, was the field. The Maroons play their home games at Holland Stadium, where the turf allows for fast play and easier ball-handling.
That's in stark contrast to Cato-Meridian. The Blue Devils' field is covered in thick grass, which can limit offensive play. Several times, especially on penalty corners, a pass attempt stopped several feet short of the intended target.
According to Maroons coach Sarah Pitcher, this was the only game this season Auburn did not play on a turf surface.
Auburn has only two games remaining before sectionals. The Maroons host Weedsport on Friday for senior night, then have a week off before traveling to East Syracuse Minoa on Oct. 15.
Those games will be crucial to continue momentum heading into sectionals. According to highschoolsportstats.com, the Maroons currently own the fourth-best record in Section III's Class A division and could host a playoff game when postseason play begins Oct. 19.
"I want to see us continue to improve our movement up field," Dann said. "We have to have that offensive push so we can score a lot of goals, and continue to play good defense."
